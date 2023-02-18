Morelia, Michoacán.- Get ready for your trip! One of the favorite destinations of the families residing in Morelia are the trips to the beautiful beaches of Ixtapa ZihuatanejoIf you want to know routes and booth costs Do not stop reading the information we have for you.

If you are a visitor from out of state Michoacan and you are planning a road trip, you can find the most appropriate route through the official website of the Ministry of Communication and Transportation (SCT) or through route and travel applications. If you like adventure, you can also purchase a route map before leaving for your Easter holidays.

Booths from Morelia to Ixtapa

For travel from Morelia to Ixtapa by motorway, you will have to go through 6 toll booths whose rates have been recently updated. Next, we present the list of booths and their costs:

Chapultepec: $63

Zirahuen: $99

Tartan: $65

Santa Casilda: $65

Las Canas: $118

Feliciano: $118

The total cost of the toll booths to travel the Approximately 350 km between Morelia and Ixtapa is $528. These prices are those shown on the official SCT website, but with the recent adjustment it may be higher, so we recommend you save an extra for booths.

Morelia-Ixtapa roadside assistance

In case of any road emergency, The highway has a toll-free telephone number for customer service and assistance available 24 hours a day, calling 800 2125560.

are also offered towing crane services and rescue, as well as pre-hospital care with ambulances operated by qualified personnel.

Service areas on the Morelia to Ixtapa highway

On the highway you will find gas stations, restrooms and rest areas so you can take a break on your trip.

Security is also a priority issue, which is why a toll-free telephone number for customer service and assistance is available 24 hours a day.

In addition, the highway offers travel insurance, which you can apply for by calling the assistance number 800 2125560 or by going to the nearest toll booth.

Recommendations for a safe trip to Ixtapa

Before going on a trip, check that your vehicle is in good condition and avoid rush hours. Respect the speed limits and pay attention to the signs posted on the highway. Always keep a safe distance from the preceding vehicle and signal in advance the maneuvers you are going to carry out.

During the trip, avoid distractions and use the integral service stops or rest areas to take a break every two hours or every 200 km. Eat light meals avoid alcoholic beverages or enervating substances and wears the seat belt at all times.

In holiday season of Easter, it is advisable to anticipate your return times to avoid delays due to the influx of vehicles. Lastly, drive with special caution in adverse weather conditions and on sections affected by works, for which the motorway has different means of information in this regard.