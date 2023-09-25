The loss of a loved one is a painful time that can lead families to consider the option of giving them a final burial in a special place, either in their place of birth or residence, even if the death occurred far away or outside. of the borders of the country of origin.

This process, known as repatriation of remainsinvolves a series of essential procedures and requirementsthat must be followed meticulously. In this article, we will tell you How much does it cost to transport a body by plane in Mexico and what is the cost of repatriating it from the United States.

The answer to the question about whether Is it possible to transport a body by plane in Mexico It is affirmative. However, it is essential to keep in mind that each airline establishes its own specific requirements and conditions to carry out this task.

These requirements may include maximum dimensions for the casket, condition of the body, causes of death, and even the possibility of transporting only ashes or cremated bodies.

An example is the case of Aeromexicowhich only allows the transfer of a corpse or remains in situations where there is no land transfer that covers the desired route.

The costs associated with transporting a body or remains by plane through Mexico can vary widely, ranging from 3,000 to 15,000 Mexican pesos or even more, depending on factors such as the airline selected, the type of transfer, and the distance involved.

In addition to transportation costs, precise documents must be presented, such as the death letter, and ensure that the coffin meets the necessary conditions for proper transportation.

It is important to note that the final prices will be determined by each airline and must be confirmed in advance, since not all companies allow this type of travel.

Repatriation of a body from the United States to Mexico

The process of repatriating a body from the United States to Mexico It entails its own characteristics and requirements, this is what Noticias Univision 14 announced.

The procedures tend to be less complicated in cases of death from natural causes in a medical facility or hospital, as they generally do not require a coroner’s inquest.

In these cases, the medical examiner’s office will provide a form to the immediate family of the deceased, which they must complete with information about themselves and the deceased. The closest relatives, typically spouses or children, are responsible for claiming the body and must verify their relationship.

To carry out this process, it is essential to have certain documents, such as the birth certificate of the deceased person, the identification of the deceased (regardless of their nationality) and the identification of the relatives who claim them.

In situations where the deceased’s family resides in another country, county coroners’ offices can facilitate long-distance communication and coordinate arrangements through phone calls or email.

In some cases, countries’ consulates can provide guidance and assistance in this process.

According to Ismael Loya, manager of a funeral home in the Bay Area, repatriating a body to Mexico, one of the most requested options, costs approximately $3,700 US dollars, around $64,373 pesos.

However, this cost can vary depending on several factors, such as location in the United States, funeral services required, and the destination country.

The repatriation process can take between one and two weeks, depending on the location of the country to which the deceased’s body will be transferred.