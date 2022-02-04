Mexico.- OnlyFans has become one of the most famous platforms for adult content; who recently joined and promises never-before-seen photos and videos is the Mexican singer, dancer and actress Ninel Conde, thus competing with Yanet García, who is the most followed Mexican figure on that page.

The Mexican star did not want to be left behind and you already have your own OnlyFans account in where it promises great content never seen beforethus starting with a new facet in his career, adding a new business to his resume and hoping to succeed among content creators.

As soon as February began, Ninel Conde began to fill her profile on said platform with exclusive content, getting naughty with her descriptions, which has made many take the courage to subscribe and enjoy the beauty and attributes of one of the best-known figures in Mexico. .

How much does it cost to subscribe to Ninel Conde’s OnlyFans?

The price of the singer’s OnlyFans is $20 dollarsthat is, a little more than $400 Mexican pesos. At the moment Ninel does not offer payment packages for months in advance or discounts, thus following in the footsteps of other celebrities and avoiding committing to said platform.

This is what Ninel Conde’s profile looks like on OnlyFans, where she charges $20 a month. Photo: OnlyFans

The cost of Ninel’s OnlyFans is similar to that of many celebritieswho prefer to maintain the highest price range within the platform, unlike other content creators such as influencers or people who decide to have an extra income with it, who usually have subscriptions of up to $3 dollars.

many of his followers are delighted to be able to see beyond what is seen on Ninel Conde’s social networks, excited to know what else there is to offer. The singer and actress, for her part, was happy and excited with the news, revealing a preview of what she is going to be publishing.

