ChatGPT is one of the technologies Artificial intelligence (AI) most interesting at the moment, because despite its great capabilities as a generative chatbot, its cost to make it work on a daily basis is certainly not cheap.

This was revealed by the analyst of SemiAnalysis, Dylan Patelwho published the report on the approximate cost of running a technology as complex as this, since it requires a very robust infrastructure that would also consume a lot of electricity and thousands of dollars in maintenance.

According to the analyst, running ChatGPT costs approximately $700,000 thousand dollars per daywhich could translate to about 36 cents for every question this AI Chatbot answers.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, currently uses Nvida GPUs to power its AI algorithm processing. This is a huge expense in the long run, just to maintain your current business trajectory.

Fortunately, Microsoft, one of the main investors in OpenAI It is already working to develop its own AI processors to reduce the high costs of running this technology.

According to an Insider post, Patel said that lThe $700,000 could be even below of the current figure for the maintenance of ChatGPT Since their estimates are based on the GPT-3 model, the latest GPT-4 chatbot model is more expensive to operate.