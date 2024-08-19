In it United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) constantly launch benefits for their applicants, and One of them is Parole in Place, or Keeping Families Together.which aims to promote the unity and stability of American families, among other things.

The program, announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), It is specifically intended for certain non-citizen spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens who have daily complications for their stay in the country due to all the existing immigration restrictions, and, as reported on the official Uscis portal, The application process costs US$580.

Since August 19, requests began to be acceptedwho will be filing online Form I-131F, Application for Temporary Stay for Certain Noncitizen Spouses and Stepchildren of U.S. Citizens. They also clarified that Requests for fee waivers will not be accepted..

Each Uscis form has its corresponding fee Photo:iStock Share

How do I know if I am eligible to request Parole in Place from USCIS?

According to Uscis on its website, in the event that you are Spouse of a U.S. citizen, must meet the following requirements to be eligible to apply for the Parole in Place program.

Being present in the United States without having obtained a temporary residence permit.

Have been present in the United States from at least June 17, 2014, onwards until the date of filing.

Have a legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen on or before June 17, 2024.

No criminal record.

Submit biometric data and undergo background checks required by the agency.

Instead, If you are stepson of an American citizenwill be considered eligible in the event that meet the following conditions.