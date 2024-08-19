According to the criteria of
Since August 19, requests began to be acceptedwho will be filing online Form I-131F, Application for Temporary Stay for Certain Noncitizen Spouses and Stepchildren of U.S. Citizens. They also clarified that Requests for fee waivers will not be accepted..
How do I know if I am eligible to request Parole in Place from USCIS?
According to Uscis on its website, in the event that you are Spouse of a U.S. citizen, must meet the following requirements to be eligible to apply for the Parole in Place program.
- Being present in the United States without having obtained a temporary residence permit.
- Have been present in the United States from at least June 17, 2014, onwards until the date of filing.
- Have a legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen on or before June 17, 2024.
- No criminal record.
- Submit biometric data and undergo background checks required by the agency.
Instead, If you are stepson of an American citizenwill be considered eligible in the event that meet the following conditions.
- Having been under 21 years of age and single on June 17, 2024.
- Being present in the United States without having obtained a temporary residence permit.
- Have been present in the United States from at least June 17, 2024, onwards until the date of filing.
- Have a noncitizen parent who married a U.S. citizen on or before June 17, 2024.
- No criminal record.
- Submit biometric data and undergo background checks required by the agency.
#cost #request #Parole #Place #Uscis
Leave a Reply