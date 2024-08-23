Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/23/2024 – 7:00

Known as an elite sport, golf wins over many executives in various parts of the world. Since a game can last for hours, it is a very favorable environment for closing deals. In the Faria Lima region of São Paulo, you can play golf from the top of a building.

Since the beginning of the year, the Tiro Certo gym has occupied an area of ​​over 1,200 m² on the top floor of a building on Rua Iguatemi, parallel to Avenida Faria Lima. The space has one of the only golf simulators in the country and an outdoor course with 30 yards and a putting green, an area where players can practice putting balls in the hole.

Founded by physical education sisters Daniela and Gabriela Arantes in 2018 in a room measuring just over 35 m², Tiro Certo witnessed an increase in interest in the sport and now has 130 regular students for physical and practical golf training.

“The interest started after I started dating a golfer. After the wedding, I became a partner in a golf club and we saw that there was a very interesting business opportunity, which was to develop specific training for those who practice the sport, most of whom are businesspeople and executives,” explained Daniela..

Initially, the gym was located on Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek. To move to the new address, the businesswomen made an investment of R$1.5 million and 15 specialized professionals to serve customers.

The new headquarters has space for nutritionists, massage and physiotherapy, as well as a space for networking, with wines and whiskeys.

The sisters’ next move is to invest in specific training for other sports such as tennis and skiing.

How much does it cost to play a few rounds?

Gym plans start at R$799 and include weight training and physical conditioning with the supervision of instructors.

To play golf, you have to pay more. Golf training outside the gym or on the simulator costs R$400 per hour and is contracted separately.

If the customer wishes to train outside, the bucket with 30 balls has an extra cost of R$45.

Service

Right Shot Sport and Performance

Address: Iguatemi Street, 309