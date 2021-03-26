The ship ‘Ever Given’, stranded in the Suez Canal. STR / EFE

While Egyptian tugboats, dredgers and excavators continue to work against the clock so that the mega-ship Ever given sailing again – and thus resuming circulation in the Suez Canal -, the maritime trade and insurance sector is already beginning to speculate on the litigation and the large financial claims to which the company that owns the stranded ship, the Japanese Shoei Kisen, you will have to answer. On the other side of the claim he will run into the Egyptian authorities, the ships that have had to stop their course due to the accident and the owners of the goods.

At this point, it is expected that the vast majority of the more than 200 boats that are stopped in the canal waiting for navigation to resume will not be able to reach their destination when planned. And this opens the door to claim the insurance company of the Ever given the losses incurred by the owners of the goods transported by those products that deteriorate, as well as for not meeting the delivery deadlines, according to the Reuters agency. The damaged ship is owned by the Japanese company Shoei Kisen, but was operated by the Taiwanese Evergreen.

“The blockade of the Suez Canal might seem like a local problem, but it is actually a situation of global importance, since more than 10% of global trade passes through the narrow channel in Egyptian waters. The boats caught in the queue behind the Ever given Stranded they could arrive at their destination very late, with no obvious estimated arrival time in sight, ”says David Smith, director of the department of maritime and hull liability at the law firm McGill and Partners. “This is incredibly damaging to those who ship, receive and transport cargo,” he warns.

On the other hand, the Suez Canal Authority could also join in the claims, both for the damage caused to the canal, which can already be seen in the images that have been disseminated about the operation to dislodge the Ever given, as for the losses caused by the blockage of the passage. The Suez Canal represents one of the main sources of income for Egypt’s coveted foreign currency.

“The interruption will come at a high price. Some in the industry have mentioned an amount of $ 100 million, ”says Smith. “However, the final bill, which will consist of compensation for delays, loss of revenue for the Suez Canal, possible damage to cargo and the cost of refloating the ship, will be much higher,” he slides.