Have you ever stopped to calculate the cost of owning a car? How much would you say you pay per year for insurance, taxes, maintenance, tires, fuel, tolls or parking? Well, in round numbers and taking into account the average amount that drivers pay for the different concepts, the total outlay exceeds 3,000 euros per year, to which another 2,000 would have to be added if the car has not yet been paid for. That is, just over 400 euros per month. These are the expenses, both fixed (financing, taxes, insurance…) and variable (fuel, maintenance, tolls…) that owning a vehicle entails. Get out the calculator and do the numbers.

Financing



The annual car ‘invoice’ is quite fat if you need to finance your purchase, a very popular formula for drivers to be able to enjoy a new vehicle. Although the fee varies a lot depending on the model that is purchased, the average cost in our country is around 2,000 euros per year. “The price of the vehicle was and continues to be the biggest barrier that customers face when they first go to a dealership and compare the same model in different versions,” admits Juan Luis Fernández, head of Public Affairs of the employers’ association. Spanish automotive dealers, Faconauto.

Sure



This is one of the most important fixed expenses and its amount depends not only on the coverage contracted or the model of the vehicle –the average is around 375 euros in a third-party policy and 650 for all risks–, but also on the owner’s place of residence. «The difference can reach up to 65%. The tolls in the north, for example, are higher than in the south due to the existence of a greater number of trips on secondary roads in worse condition and the higher accident rate caused by bad weather (rain, fog, hail… ). Busy cities like Madrid also penalize their drivers more compared to smaller ones such as Soria, ”says Víctor López, head of insurance companies at the Rastreator comparator.

Fuel



Gasoline, diesel, electric, hybrid… The fuel bill is one of the big ‘holes’ of owned cars. A few trips are made, the refueling budget does not usually fall below 800 euros per year. A fee that practically doubles if the vehicle accumulates 15,000 kilometers a year, which is more or less the average mileage that a car does in twelve months.

Taxes



Owning a car also implies the payment of certain fees, such as vehicle tax, which varies substantially from one municipality to another. According to a study by the Associated European Motorists (AEA), the rate for an average vehicle of 15 fiscal horses ranges from 35.97 euros charged in Melilla to 209.93 in San Sebastián.

Maintenance



A flat tire, a broken windscreen, a service, a warning light that comes on, a tire change… all these little things that a vehicle needs for its maintenance cost the owner an average of 350 euros a year.

A PRACTICAL EXAMPLE The ‘Seat Arona’ with a gasoline engine and basic equipment was the best-selling vehicle in our country last year (it costs 21,000 euros) and the one we are going to use as an example to break down the annual expenses, both fixed and variable, that having a car. Let’s say that the owner of this vehicle, which consumes 6.2 liters per 100 kilometres, travels about 15,000 kilometers a year, pays an average of 1.57 euros per liter of gasoline and sells it after ten years. The technicians of the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) do the numbers.

€2,025

It is the most important item and corresponds to the ‘mortgage’ of the vehicle. That is, the sum of the twelve installments that the owner pays to finance his purchase. In this case, the final figure includes the discount of the resale value of the vehicle at ten years.

900 euros

is the average price of comprehensive insurance for this type of vehicle.

60 euros

correspond to the mechanical traction vehicle tax.

50 euros

ITV comes out from the fourth year.

€1,460

gasoline is taken if the vehicle’s odometer does not exceed 15,000 a year

300 euros

they are for maintenance: breakdowns, cleaning, small changes…

100 euros

per year on tire

103 euros

is the average amount spent annually by Spanish drivers paying tolls and car parks, according to a study carried out by the company Fintonic.