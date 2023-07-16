Supporters of the Republican Party celebrate the results of the elections on May 7, in Santiago. Stephen Felix (AP)

In May, in the elections for the Constitutional Council, not only the ruling party of the left-wing president, Gabriel Boric, suffered a defeat. The victory of the Republican Party, of the extreme right, swept by winning 22 of the 50 seats in the body in charge of the second attempt to change the Fundamental Law in Chile, also hit the traditional right hard. The historic Chile Vamos, a coalition that groups Renovación Nacional, the UDI and Evópoli, although in public it celebrated the majority of its sector, in private it only celebrated 11 quotas. His preferences were half that of Republicans, led by former presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, despite the fact that it is a group that was only born in 2019.

Two months later, when it still hasn’t recovered from that blow and the victory of the Republicans is still lukewarm, Chile Vamos has stumbled again. It has been an own goal that has unleashed an internal war in the traditional right, with threats of breaking the coalition and a crossroads of recriminations -and dramatic phrases- after the rejection of the constitutional accusation, on July 13, that the sector promoted against the Minister of Education of Boric, Marco Antonio Ávila. It was a libel that, in four of the seven chapters, had references to his gender or sexual education policies. But, in addition, he was blamed for the delay in delivering the results of the 2022 Education Quality Measurement System (Simce) test -the worst in the last decade- and for absenteeism and school dropout in Chile. (More than 50,000 students will drop out of the education system between 2021 and 2022).

After the rejection of the libel, which gave the ruling party a breather in its crisis over the money scandal of the Agreements Case, there was a series of lack of coordination from its own promoters, especially from Renovación Nacional. One of them was the invitation to Congress from a RN parliamentarian to Marcela Aranda, director of the Christian Legislative Observatory, who said about Boric’s minister that “his LGTBIQ + activism and his condition has exceeded the limit of the private ”. After that, the Executive accused that there was homophobia. But it was also important that two deputies from Evópoli voted against the accusation, according to what they said, for legal reasons. That was a decision that was “a stab to the heart of Chile Vamos” for the deputy and secretary general of RN, Diego Schalper. “The opposition is at a turning point, the coalition must be rethought,” he warned on Saturday in an interview with the newspaper La Tercera.

Ávila’s was the fourth constitutional accusation by the opposition that failed in its attempt to dismiss a Boric minister, a tool that was also used several times by the Broad Front, Boric’s conglomerate, during the government of the former president of the traditional right, Sebastián Pinera (2018-2022).

What happened with Ávila in Congress is a situation that, for the lawyer and political analyst María José Naudon, “reflects the disastrous effects of using an inadequate tool to achieve an objective. There is consensus that the minister’s management has suffered from serious management problems. However, the accusation failed to configure the infractions required by the Constitution. The political scientist from the University of Talca, Mauricio Morales, agrees, who sees in the episode “the inability to present an accusation with a legal basis, the clumsiness of not counting the votes correctly to oust a very poorly evaluated minister and the weakness to generate a consensus robust at least in the block that corresponds to it”.

Morales adds that the sum of errors, including the invitation to Aranda, has left Chile Vamos as “anachronistic, extemporaneous, discriminatory and outdated.” But that, despite everything, “continues to have an advantage over the Government, but shows a major brand problem. That is to say, instead of strengthening the coalition, it is weakening it, since the RN is calling for the departure of Evópoli. Simply put, there is a kind of encapsulation of the right in beliefs, values ​​and principles that are completely outdated by history, with Evópoli being a representative of the liberal right that delivers greater programmatic diversity to the pact”. But, adds the political scientist, “what the leaders of the RN and the UDI do not realize is that with this type of behavior they desperately run into the arms of Republicans. Not to form an alliance, but to be gobbled up”.

What comes next for Chile Vamos? “Get back on track. Avoid unforced errors and not fall into the temptation of gimmicky tools”, says María José Naudon. “Achieve a unit that is based on negotiating from the identity of each sector and that does not intend to dilute or dilute itself. Homogeneity is not a virtue in itself, but the perception of internal differences affects the clarity of the message. Understand that the political adversary is the ruling party and that even when conditions are favorable, not every strategy is effective. In politics, form and substance are substantive. You can have the same cause (same fund), but become a caricature of it”.