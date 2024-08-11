Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 11/08/2024 – 14:00

For those interested in the natural food sector, opening a Mundo Verde franchise could be an option in the area of ​​entrepreneurship. The company has more than 200 franchises throughout the country and offers a model that can be built in shopping malls or on the streets.

With 37 years in the market, the company launched a new store model in 2024, with an updated layout. Currently, the private label portfolio includes more than 100 items divided into seven categories: Food, Beverages, Wellness, Teas, Sweets and Desserts, Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements.

How much does a Mundo Verde franchise cost?

X-ray of the Green World Franchise Model 2.0

Initial investment: From R$ 250 thousand

Marketing fund: 1%

Average monthly revenue: R$ 160 thousand

Return period: Between 24 and 36 months

Contract period: 5 years

Footage: 50m2

Working capital: 20% of total investment

Number of employees per store: 3

What to consider when choosing a franchise

Among the points to be considered, it is essential that the investor carries out a profile and training diagnosis, in addition to considering all the costs involved, including the franchise fee, working capital and operating expenses.

Check out below the main points that should be analyzed, according to Wagner Lovatto, founding partner of Focus Franquias.

Profile diagnosis and training: Assess whether your entrepreneurial profile and your region are suitable for the franchise operating model.

Capitalization: Make sure you have the capital needed to invest in the franchise. Businesses usually take a while to yield the expected return, so you need to have the capital to keep your business going until then.

History and reputation: Investigate the franchisor’s experience in the market. Check if there are any lawsuits or complaints against the company. One tip is to consult the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF).

Transparency and communication: The franchisor must provide complete and transparent information about the business, including the Franchise Offering Circular (COF). The COF must contain information about the company’s history, business model, costs involved, rate of return on investment, among others.

Viability and profitability: Analyze the viability of the business model and the potential profitability of the franchise. Determine whether the market for the product or service offered by the franchise is large enough to sustain the business. Carefully evaluate the franchisor’s financial projections and conduct your own market research.

Competitive advantages: Identify what sets the franchise apart from its competitors. What makes the franchise unique and attractive to consumers?

Legal aspects: Read the franchise agreement carefully before signing it. Make sure you understand all of the terms and conditions of the agreement. Consult a franchise attorney before signing the agreement. Check to see if the franchise is registered with the Brazilian Franchise Association (ABF), which ensures that it complies with the Franchise Law. Consult an attorney to see if there are any other legal issues you should consider before investing in a franchise.

Contact current franchisees: Talk to franchisees in the network to get a real-world perspective on the business. Ask about their experiences with the franchisor, the support they received, and the profitability of the business. This can help you identify potential issues or concerns with the franchise.