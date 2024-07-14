Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/14/2024 – 10:30

One of the largest fast food restaurants in Brazil, Burger King can be an option for those who want to enter the franchise business. According to the Brazilian Franchising Association, the chain is the 11th largest in the country, with 1,331 operations.

In addition to Burger King, the chain also has a restaurant called Popeyes, which specializes in fried chicken. Zamp is the franchisee for both restaurants. Burger King has two franchise models: street stores and shopping mall stores. Popeyes only has shopping mall stores.

Check below how much each of them costs:

Food Court Stores for Burger King and Popeyes

In shopping mall food courts

Initial investment: R$ 2.5 million

Estimated average monthly revenue: R$ 500 thousand/month;

Contract term: 20 years;

Royalties/month (if any): 8% and Marketing Fund 3.5%.

Pavillon Stores for Burger King

Store model built on a single floor with Drive Thru option



Initial investment: R$ 5 million

Estimated average monthly revenue: R$ 500 thousand/month;

Contract term: 20 years;

Royalties/month (if any): 8% and Marketing Fund 3.5%.

The company emphasizes that monthly revenue is a mere estimate and may vary depending on several factors, such as: location; type of restaurant; opening hours and local consumption habits.

What to consider when choosing a franchise

Among the points to be considered, it is essential that the investor carries out a profile and training diagnosis, in addition to considering all the costs involved, including the franchise fee, working capital and operating expenses.

Check out below the main points that should be analyzed, according to Wagner Lovatto, founding partner of Focus Franquias.

Profile diagnosis and training: Assess whether your entrepreneurial profile and your region are suitable for the franchise operating model.

Capitalization: Make sure you have the capital needed to invest in the franchise. Businesses usually take a while to yield the expected return, so you need to have the capital to keep your business going until then.

History and reputation: Investigate the franchisor’s experience in the market. Check if there are any lawsuits or complaints against the company. One tip is to consult the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF).

Transparency and communication: The franchisor must provide complete and transparent information about the business, including the Franchise Offering Circular (COF). The COF must contain information about the company’s history, business model, costs involved, rate of return on investment, among others.

Viability and profitability: Analyze the viability of the business model and the potential profitability of the franchise. Determine whether the market for the product or service offered by the franchise is large enough to sustain the business. Carefully evaluate the franchisor’s financial projections and conduct your own market research.

Competitive diferentials: Identify what sets the franchise apart from its competitors. What makes the franchise unique and attractive to consumers?

Legal aspects: Read the franchise agreement carefully before signing it. Make sure you understand all of the terms and conditions of the agreement. Consult a franchise attorney before signing the agreement. Check to see if the franchise is registered with the Brazilian Franchise Association (ABF), which ensures that it complies with the Franchise Law. Consult an attorney to see if there are any other legal issues you should consider before investing in a franchise.

Contact current franchisees: Talk to franchisees in the network to get a real-world perspective on the business. Ask about their experiences with the franchisor, the support they received, and the profitability of the business. This can help you identify potential issues or concerns with the franchise.