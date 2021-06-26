How many times have we asked ourselves how much does it cost us to keep our car? What is the cost ofcar monthly, daily, by km or hourly? It is worth buying or renting a car? L’purchase, the installments, the petrol and then the stamp, L’insurance there are many cost items that add up. In addition we must take into account the coupons, the replacement of tires, any interventions unexpected maintenance. In short, there are so many cost items that often the accounts are lost. Today here we are examining the costs of a car (with the purchase) like the Fiat 500L, reporting a direct experience actually lived.

How much does it cost to maintain a car? Car running costs

Let’s try to do an analysis of running costs for a car average family, taking into consideration the Fiat 500L with diesel engine. We analyze the data considering the purchase to the sale.

Another important information to understand the context of this study is the type of user of this vehicle, because it affects some cost items, such as insurance. The driver in question is a middle-aged person with the top of the insurance class.

The car in question is one Fiat 500L with the known 1.3 liter Multijet II engine from 85 hp A very popular car that is equipped with the best-selling of the engines of the FCA group, Now Stellantis.

Cost analysis of purchase and maintenance of a Fiat 500L

Fiat 500L price, insurance, road tax and maintenance

In the calculation, the purchase price including advance, used exchange, interest and expenses on the installments. In addition, every cost of the car was taken into account year by year: insurance, stamp duty, coupons, ordinary and extra-ordinary maintenance, extra expenses (washing and after-market accessories purchase), gasoline and tire costs.

Costs are excluded from the costs parking lots which today has become a significant expense, but difficult to keep under control.

What are the real costs of the car in 5 years of use and 108,000 km

The car was purchased in April 2014 and the count was stopped at December 2019. In 5 years and 7 months the car has driven 108,000 kilometers and has been used regularly every day to go to work and every year to do travel in highway, covering distances that go 1,500 to 2,000 kilometers at a time.

How much does it cost to buy and maintain a car per month?

The result of this study on costs of maintaining and running a car it was unexpected to say the least. For buy and maintain a Fiat 500L, small and medium-sized cars are needed 581.55 € per month for a period of 5 years, including fuel consumption. In this report, of course, the monthly installments inclusive of interest and expenses. In addition, the funding period is 60 months at the end of which the debt was considered to have been extinguished and the monthly economic pressure actually decreased.

Monthly car expenses, what are they?

In our calculation the expenses were spread, installment included, on all months of possession. Moving forward in time therefore, one expects one decrease in monthly cost. But this is true as long as the car does not require major repairs Extraordinary maintenance.

How much does it cost to maintain a car? What are the costs of running a car per month?

Let’s see more of itl details the costs. We have looked for significant quantities in such a way as to be able to give the reader in search of explanations a term of comparison with respect to other formulas for the purchase and use of a vehicle, such as long-term rental and car-sharing. From the data we have extracted the cost per km, per minute, per day and per month.

What is the cost of the car per km? Car cost per minute?

How much does the car cost per km? Let’s start with the first data. The costs per kilometer were € 0.37, smeared on 108,000 km. Not so much if you think how much the car has been used in more than 5 years. Let’s talk about 20,000 km per year. The cost per minute, on the other hand, is approximately € 0.013. This data is useful if you want to compare it with the services of car-sharing, which today are an excellent alternative to owning a car for those who live and work in the city.

Fiat 500L multijet average consumption and hourly car cost, the Fiat 500L in 5 years

But even in this case, car ownership appears to be cheaper than car-sharing, given that the average price is around € 0.10 per minute. However, it should be considered that once parked, the shared car no longer represents a thought since it is not necessary to refuel it or pay us road tax and insurance.

What is the cost of the car per day?

The cost per day is € 18.97 and it is an interesting value to compare with the hourly wage, so it gives us an idea of ​​how much this car weighs on us every day we get up to work. Finally, the monthly cost the most significant value, useful to be compared to salary and to all other items of expenditure in the family budget.

In this case to buy and maintain this car in the last 67 months, it was necessary € 581.55. A figure that makes you think when compared to long-term rental. With a figure like this you can rent a car of a higher class, with all services and expenses included (except for petrol, however).

FIAT 500L INCLUDING FUEL FUEL EXCLUDED Km traveled 108,000 108,000 Fuel consumed (liters) 7,236 Months 68 68 Days 2,085 2,085 Car cost per km € 0.37 € 0.30 Daily car cost € 18.97 € 15.58 Car cost per minute € 0.01 € 0.01 Monthly car cost € 581.55 € 477.70 Final cost after 5 years € 39,545 € 32,483 Summary table on the total costs of a Fiat 500L after 5 years of use and 108,000 km traveled

Price Fiat 500L used, how to calculate the final value

In this context, however, the residual value that the car still owns. This is directly proportional to the age of the vehicle, the kilometers and how well the car has been maintained. From the evaluation released by the site Autoscout24 the value of the car is between € 9,900 he € 8,800.

This is the Fiat 500L with which the real costs of purchase, use and maintenance for a period of 5 years and 108,000 km traveled were analyzed

In a dealer, consulted for the purchase of a new car, the Fiat 500 L, after 5 years and 100,000 km was evaluated € 7,100, which could guarantee a good value advance for another vehicle. Given this, in the event that the car is sold or is given in exchange for the purchase of a new one, the real cost incurred to maintain the car would be between € 29,645 and of € 32,445.

