The terrifying scenes of Yanomami children and elderly people in degrading conditions of skin and bones, which resemble images of the Jewish holocaust in World War II, have traveled the world in recent weeks and awakened among thinking beings — while the brainless wing disseminates jokes on social networks about picanha and beer — the debate about the reality of hunger and misery. The issue of poverty, which is not limited to indigenous peoples, is not a simplistic equation, but it is possible to review a negative result, according to the study “The Survival of the Richest — Why We Need to Tax the Super-Rich Now to Fight inequalities”, by the non-governmental organization Oxfam. Proposal: it would be enough to raise taxes by 5% on the super-rich (wealth above US$ 50 million) to raise US$ 1.7 trillion and lift 2 billion people out of extreme poverty across the planet. The study was recently presented by Oxfam at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Although it does not intend to create a global anti-hunger policy, since each country defines its public income transfer policies, the survey sheds light on one of the biggest challenges of global capitalism, according to Katia Maia, executive director of Oxfam Brazil. “Taxing the super-rich is a strategic precondition for reducing inequalities and strengthening democracy.” For this, the specialist sees the current Brazilian crisis as a potential engine of change. “Brazil faces one of the biggest budget contractions in its history. It is essential that those who have been privileged for years now make their contribution and assume their responsibility in society.”

Since 2020, according to Oxfam, the richest 1% of the world’s population has accumulated almost two-thirds of all new wealth – six times more than the 7 billion people who make up the poorest 90% of humanity. Billionaire fortunes are rising by $2.7 billion a day, even as inflation outpaces the wages of at least 1.7 billion workers, more than the population of India, the world’s second most populous country, after China. Food and energy companies more than doubled their profits in 2022, paying $257 billion to wealthy shareholders, while more than 800 million people went to bed hungry.

These numbers are impressive, but there are even more. Only 4 cents (yes, four cents) of every dollar of tax revenue comes from wealth taxes, and half of the world’s billionaires live in countries with no inheritance tax applied to the money they give to their children. “Ordinary people make daily sacrifices to survive, while the super-rich profit more and more”, said Katia. “The past two years have been among the best in history for billionaires. It’s an insult!”

TAXATION In the case of Brazil, Oxfam points out that the income tax rate for the richest, at 27.5%, is lower than in more developed countries. This taxation applies to those who earn more than R$ 4,664.68 per month. This translates into a very low tax rate for the super-rich, in a country with high levels of economic inequality and more billionaires than any other in Latin America. Data from 2019 show that, in the US, rates range from 10% to 37%. In Portugal, the table ranges from 14.5% to 48%, and in Argentina, from 5% to 35%. In Germany, the higher the income, the higher the tax rate. The maximum rate is 47.5%. In China, it is 45%. Sweden leads among countries with the highest maximum income tax rate: 61.85%.

In addition, Oxfam also recalls that “unfair” rebates, deductions and tax credit mechanisms benefit “those in the upper income brackets”, and suggests that they be “discarded”. In Brazil, there are rebates for health and education in the IR. Another point is that IR taxation does not cover a large part of income, since, in the case of companies, the distribution of profits and dividends to individuals is exempt in the country — something that has been happening since 1996.

In the assessment of economist Alexandre Sampaio Ferraz, doctor in political science and Dieese consultant, the proposed taxation of the richest is unpopular, but necessary to equate the problem of social contrast. “Despite representing a smaller part of the collection, the inheritance tax is of great importance in combating inequality and improving public finances,” he said, in an article in the nexus. “Here’s a tip for the government that took over in 2023: against the cursed inheritance, the taxation of the blessed inheritance.”