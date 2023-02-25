Mexico It is one of the countries where there is the greatest abandonment of pets, so it is not uncommon to see dogs on the streets, due to those who acquired them when they were puppies, did not know or did not want to assimilate the responsibility that it entails.

That is why it is important to know all the details when deciding to adopt or buy a pet, especially the cost of keeping it, which varies greatly if it is a dog, cat, rodent or any other type of pet. .

Even within the same species of animal, it will depend on whether its state of health is stable or requires constant visits to the vet, as well as whether it needs a special diet.

How much does it cost to have a pet in Mexico?

Once you have your friend at home, you should consider that you will have to invest in food and hygiene products, the price of which may vary depending on the brand and quality, but on average you can spend around thousand pesos a month.

While the cleaning products to keep the house and the pet clean and healthy, it is highly variable depending on the species. In cats you should consider the litter box as well as its maintenance.

As for rodents, fish, insects, and reptiles, the price can be even higher and reach figures close to 2 thousand pesos per monthBut of course, this is only an estimate.

For veterinary expenses, you must take your pet at least once a year for check-ups and vaccinations; the cost of one consultation can be from 500 to 1,500 pesosand if your pet needs any treatment or surgery, the cost can go up quite a bit.

Another expense to consider is education and entertainment, because if you have a dog, you must train it to behave well with your own and strangers. Training classes can cost around 2,000 to 5,000 pesos for a complete course.

Finally, you will also have to take into account accessories such as beds, toys, collars, leashes and carriers, but they can be variable and depend on your tastes and needs, depending on the animal and its species.