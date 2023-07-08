He Camp Nou It’s one of the most emblematic and recognized stadiums worldwide. It is the home of Barcelona Soccer Club and has been Witness countless historic team momentshas also hosted some of the best players in history.

The monumental stadium was inaugurated on September 24, 1957 and since then it became the headquarters of Barcelona Football Club, replacing the old Les Corts stadium, it was designed by the architects Francesc Mitjans Miró, Josep Soteras Mauri and Lorenzo García Barbon.

The home of FC Barcelona is more than a football stadium; as for decades it has become a symbol of football and a place of pilgrimage for fans from all over the world. This place has witnessed iconic moments, such as the Champions League matches, UEFA and the clashes between Barcelona and their rivals.

Within the Camp Nou facilities, there is the FC Barcelona Museum, housing an impressive collection of trophies, interactive exhibits, and historical club memorabilia. It is a popular attraction for football fans and visitors.

He ‘Camp Nou Experience: tour and museum of Barça’ offers visitors an immersive experience in the history of football, where you can see the endless Spanish team trophies, European Cups, audiovisual zone, multimedia space, Messi space. Similarly, theSpotify Camp Nou Tour’, offers a tour of the most emblematic corners of the Stadium: stands, pitch, visiting team changing room, dressing room tunnel, press room, mixed zone and benches.

The Camp Nou tours are open to visitors 365 days a year, except December 25 and January 1, when it is completely closed.

Entrance prices to the Camp Nou



Adults aged 14 and over: €38, which is equivalent to $173,485 Children between 4 and 14 years old: €28, which is equivalent to $127,831 Residents of Barcelona: €28, which is equivalent to $127,831 Children under 4 years: €11, which is equivalent to $50,219

The Camp Nou stadium is considered one of the most legendary in the world, it has left an indelible mark on the history of Fútbol Club Barcelona and football in general.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

