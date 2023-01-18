The snow season has already begun and the ski resorts open their doors for all those who want to practice this mountain sport and enjoy the wonderful winter landscape. Although this year, the low rainfall has caused many of them to remain closed. In addition, the high prices of the ‘forfait’ (subscription to enter) and accommodation do not help either. However, the holiday rental search website Holidu has compiled a list of the cheapest ski resorts in Spain.

Some ski resorts that are also looking for candidates to work in them. Holidu has carried out a study to determine which Spanish ski resorts are operational and offer the cheapest prices of the season. If you want to enjoy this sport and the different activities that can be done in this natural space but without spending a lot of money, take note of the 5 ski resorts in this ranking, ordered from highest to lowest price.

Núria Valley, Catalonia



This ski resort is located in the easternmost part of the Pyrenees. The famous sanctuary of the Mare de Déu de Núria is also located in this corner of the Catalan Pyrenees and is surrounded by peaks that are close to 3,000 meters. A picturesque cogwheel train will take you to the slopes, crossing a natural environment and landscape like no other. Once there, you will have 12.5 kilometers of slopes available with a drop of more than 1,000 meters and 7.6 skiable kilometers.

Ski pass (ticket for the ski resort) and accommodation: 92.5 euros per day.

Astún – Candanchú, Aragon



In the Aragonese Pyrenees you have the Astún – Candanchú ski resort, which, thanks to the union of the youngest ski resort in the Pyrenees and the oldest in Spain, has created one of the largest skiable domains on the peninsula, with 100 kilometers of tracks. In it you can find all kinds of facilities for the practice of winter sports; tracks for all levels, cross-country ski circuits, alpine ski stadium and biathlon. All this just a few minutes from the city of Jaca, where you can find all kinds of services and accommodation.

Ski pass and accommodation: 84.5 euros per day.

Boi Taull, Catalonia



The Boí i Taüll mountain resort is perfect for lovers of winter sports. It is located in the Catalan Pyrenees, specifically in the Lleida Pyrenees. This season, thanks to its north orientation and its location at the highest levels of the Pyrenees, the resort maintains quite optimal snow conditions. A total of 45 skiable kilometers with slopes for all levels, ski mountaineering itineraries and even toboggan runs. All this surrounded by a unique setting, at the gates of the Aigüestortes and Sant Maurici Lake National Park and very close to the impressive Romanesque heritage of Vall de Boí.

Ski pass and accommodation: 75.50 euros per day.

Port Aine, Catalonia



In the surroundings of the Alt Pirineu Natural Park, under the mythical Pico del Orri, you have the ski resort of Port Ainé. A complex that stands out for having some of the best snow in the entire Pyrenees, even in seasons like the current one, where snow is scarce. Thanks to a north orientation, in practically all its slopes, it generates an ideal microclimate for preserving powder snow and practicing snow sports. In total, some 27 kilometers of slopes and 800 meters of unevenness prepared for skiers or snowboarders of all levels to enjoy their favorite sport in an unparalleled landscape setting.

Ski pass and accommodation: 72.5 euros per day.

Vallter 2000, Catalonia



The cheapest option in the Holidu ranking is the Vallter 2000 ski resort, in Catalonia, which is surrounded by peaks that exceed 2,800 meters of altitude and are of glacial origin, which allows it to regularly have exceptional conditions for skiing. at all levels despite the scarcity of snow. Visitors can enjoy all kinds of activities there, thanks to its 15 kilometers of slopes and its itineraries for ski mountaineering or snowshoeing, all surrounded by incredible alpine landscapes. The prices of the entrance to the station are around 28 euros and 44 euros to stay one night in its vicinity.

Ski pass and accommodation: 72 euros per day.