San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi. – Mexico is a country that never ceases to be discovered thanks to the amount of its landscapes and natural formationssuch is the case of Swallows basementa underground abyss considered the sixth largest in the worldso that descending is a true experience in San Luis Potosi.

The Swallows Cellar has a depth of 512 meters of which 376 They are free fall vertically, so it is an unmissable natural formation for all those adventurers who arrived in San Luis Potosí territory.

To enter the site, we recommend you to arrive early to the place, because the landscapes are of very early animals, so we recommend you to be in the place between five and six in the morning to be ready and enjoy the magic of the Cellar of Swallows in its glow.

The cost to enter the area is 30 pesos, then you must hire a guide to help you descend, just keep in mind that it is considered a show for extreme sports and Just to enter you will have to step on 576 steps and a small lamp for the little amount of light.

Once there, it becomes a challenge between agility and discretion because the intention is for you to go down quickly, but without ceasing to be careful with the aim. that you arrive at the site before the birds wake up between half past six and eight in the morning.

People who visit the Sótano de las Golondrinas enjoy an unforgettable experience, which begins with keep quiet so as not to disturb the birds, while enjoying the landscape and the whimsical forms that were formed within the natural hole.

When the time to descend approaches, the people are placed in the place and order indicated to them, until makes it all worth itwhen flocks of birds leave a vertical cave, staying close to the humans who, in part, came through them.

Enjoy the sensory experience and disconnect from technology, Well, there will be no photo or video that captures all the beauty of nature in the vertical cave, where there are people called “moorers”, who secure you to the walls of the formation.

Near the place you can stay in the municipality of Aquismónwhere you can enjoy the gastronomy of the area, as well as wait for the afternoon again and enjoy how the birds return to the basement to hide in their home.