With the arrival of the total solar eclipse for next April 8which can be seen from the United States, Mexico and Canada, an airline opened the possibility of getting a ticket from Austin, Texas, to Detroit, Michigan to observe the phenomenon from above the plane.

Known as one of the most fascinating natural phenomena to observe with close attention, The solar eclipse generates interest both in astronomy fans and in people who have no knowledge about it. The opportunity to glimpse a phenomenon of this type does not appear every day, so its arrival represents a unique opportunity to enjoy the wonders of nature.

On December 8, the phenomenon will begin its journey in Mexico, continue crossing the United States and disappear from view on the coasts of Canada. With this situation just over a month away, Delta Air Lines airline published an exclusive offer on its official website for see the phenomenon from the air.

How much does it cost to see the eclipse from a plane in the United States?

The flight, which will depart Austin at 1:15 PM Eastern and arrive in Detroit at 4:20 PM, It will be developed on the aircraft model that has the largest windows, the A220-300, and already has tickets available for sale on its website.

Ticket prices start at US$579 for a single flight, while tickets to see the phenomenon from the main cabin costs US$1,357as indicated Forbes on its official website. The possibility of seeing the plane above the clouds offers, for the same reason, a clear sky, which from the ground will depend on the climatic conditions of each state.

In a statement to the Delta airline website, Warren Weston, a meteorologist for the company, said that The solar eclipse on April 8 will last more than twice as long as the one in 2017, so the path will be almost twice as wide. “The eclipse on April 8 is the last total eclipse we will see over North America, until 2044,” she said.

Due to the forecasts for the mentioned date, Passengers on Delta Air Lines Flight 1218 will likely be able to view the completely eclipsed sun from Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois or Indiana. With two seats available on the left side and three on the right side, the eclipsed sun will be visible in the south-southwest sky, behind the plane, so passengers will be able to observe the phenomenon if the pilot performs the necessary maneuvers to do so. .

According to information provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the best geographical point to see the next eclipse It is from the city of Mazatlánalthough of course the option proposed by the Delta company of getting on a plane to see the phenomenon from the sky was not considered.