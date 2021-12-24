In most haute cuisine restaurants there is no traditional menu, but the only way to enjoy the cuisine is through the tasting menu, in its long or short variants.

In Spain there are a total of 11 restaurants with three Michelin stars. The price ranges from around 200 euros (the menu at Celler de Can Roca starts at 190 euros) to almost 400 (in the case of DiverXO, the tasting menu will cost 360 euros from January). For some, it is about exorbitant prices; for others, the payment is more than justified. Rising raw material costs and the need for top-level professionals are pushing prices up.

A few weeks ago it was known that DiverXO, the local chef Dabiz Muñoz, decided to increase, from January 2022, the price of the tasting menu by 46%, from 250 euros to 360, which will make it the most expensive restaurant from Spain.

To these prices must be added, in case the diner wishes, the selection of wines, which can range from about 100 to 150 euros.