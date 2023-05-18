Thanks to viral videos of customers in supermarkets, it is possible to see the difference between prices of establishments, to know how much it costs to do the super in a Walmart USA compared to Mexico.

Walmart, the multinational store corporation, founded by Sam Walton on July 2, 1962, operates discount department store chains, being dedicated to the retail sector, Walmart de México y Centroamérica, is present in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.

For this reason, thanks to customers visiting the store in Mexico and the United States, it is possible to compare which has the best prices and find out the cheapest supermarket.

Mainly, it was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@travel_luke’, who, when making purchases, showed how much he paid for 10 items, among them, products of the basic basket.

The young Argentine, when touring a store of the subsidiaries Sam’s Club, Walmart Canada, Flipkart, MÁS, showed the prices of the products and their quantity, giving details of what each kilo of what he chose is worth, causing Internet users to react, since they began to compare the prices and salary of each country.

Throughout the clip, the client of the company, which has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1972, paid approximately 36 dollars, which in Mexican pesos would be almost $700, among the products he bought are:

Kilo of flour

Coffee

Eggs

Sugar

Milk

Rice

Noodles

Mozzarella cheese

mayonnaise

Dip

How much does it cost to do the super at Walmart de México?

Walmart is the supermarket chain with the largest number of stores in Mexico, followed by Soriana, operating in 800 stores throughout the country, for which its revenues in 2022 amounted to 41,581 million pesos.

For this reason, a young woman decided to buy basic basket products and household items, after showing everything she bought with $1,900 at Walmart, the user ‘@dear.diary21’.

The client revealed in the viral clip that she bought from vegetables, dairy products, and tastes for her, revealing that she found quality and affordable food.

During the clip, the young woman showed the ticket, where it was read that she acquired 47 items of merchandise for 1,900 pesosamong the products that were taken, are:

incense

bathroom mirror

bath soap

sponges

Eggs

Paper rolls

Napkins

Rice

Oil

Instant soup

seasoning

tajine

Mayonnaise

Cereal

cereal bars

caramel

milkmaid

wings

Ground meat

Tomato

Onion

Lemons

Deodorant

Toothpaste

zuko

Chili

Sweets

Coca Cola

tortillas