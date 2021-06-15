The vaccines against COVID-19 that are being administered invite the tourism sector to dream of being able to recover this summer after suffering the consequences of the pandemic for a year, which paralyzed international travel. In the last few months, flight bookings have skyrocketed almost across the country and in many areas, such as the islands, they are already close to full.

But, yes, before traveling, citizens must take into account several aspects, such as the restrictions to combat coronavirus or the different rules that airlines have regarding luggage. The latter is important to know to know how much weight we can carry and the price we will have to pay for it.

Ryanair

On Ryanair, the price of checked bags of 10 kg will range between 13 and 36 euros. However, it must be borne in mind that the figures will vary depending on the route and dates selected. In the case of luggage 20 kg, the amount ranges from 21 to 60 euros. Thus, as detailed by the company, they will apply higher baggage fees when purchased through a call center Ryanair, in the airport counters, on certain routes and in high season.

Iberia

On Iberia, the price changes depending on whether check in the suitcase online or in person at the airport. In case of doing it through the Web page, a suitcase over 20 kg that goes in the cellar will have a price from 35 euros, figure that increases to 45 euros if the reservation is made at the airport.

Vueling

On Vueling, check in a suitcase of 15 kg it will cost about 8 euros. If it weighs about 20 kg the price starts from 10 euros, if it weighs more than 25 kg, the price is from 15 euros if you book through the web or the App and from 50 euros if it is done through the airport. Finally, a luggage of more 30 kg, will have a cost from 25 euros.

Air Europe

Air Europe It has different billing prices for national and international destinations and depending on whether it is billed online or at the airport, as in the case of Iberia. To go to Canary Islands or Balearic Islands, the suitcase cannot exceed 23kg and you will have to pay 15 euros if you check in online and 20 euros if you do it directly at the airport.

For other destinations within Spain, if you fly with the rate economy, the suitcase has to weigh 23 kg and you have to pay 30 euros if you invoice online or 60 euros if you do it in person. But keep in mind that this rate already includes a suitcase of up to 23 kilos that you can check in for free. In the case of rate lite, whether or not you are a resident, you have to pay 7.5 euros if you check in online, or 15 at the airport itself. Also, in this case, You will not be able to carry a suitcase in the hold.

Regarding international flights, if the destination is in Europe or Morocco, the rates also change. If you have contracted the rate economy, you will have to pay 30 euros if you check in online or 60 euros if you do it at the airport. This rate also includes the check-in of a suitcase of 23 kg. For the rate lite, the cost is the same as for the other, but does not include free checked bag. If you want to make a long distance travel, the billing price goes up to a greater or lesser extent depending on the country. Therefore, it is advisable to consult it in the Web page of the company.