The shortest preseason in history will have consequences for drivers who change cars. They are Sainz, from McLaren to Ferrari; Ricciardo, from Renault to McLaren; Pérez, from Racing Point to Red Bull; and Vettel, from Ferrari to Aston Martin. The adaptation to their new cars is incomplete with just a day and a half of testing per head, And that’s why they arrive at the Bahrain GP next week with a to-do list that can be stretched out over several weekends. At least that is what all the pilots consulted say.

AS asked Sainz about the process, he does not see himself “with insecurity, but with lack of experience”, and he will have patience: “I would be lying if I said I was going to make it one hundred percent to the Bahrain GP. It will not be like that because with the few laps that I am going to give from here to the first race, for example one does not reach the level that would reach if he repeated for the third year with McLaren. “He knows that he starts at a disadvantage with his teammate, Leclerc, Although he hopes to find the last tenths of confidence as the first third of the 2021 season progresses.

In conversation with this medium, ‘Czech’ Pérez he does bet on a certain number of grand prizes to be comfortable behind the wheel of Red Bull: “It is difficult to set a deadline, we need to go to different tracks in different conditions to improve and understand the car in a different way. As long as you do not experience all those situations, It is difficult, it is a disadvantage for all the drivers who are changing teams, if you take away all the laps we do on aerodynamics in a test day, I think I will have had ten real runs of pure performance. But I hope to get to a strong level after five races. “

Ricciardo He is used to changing teams, in the last four years he went through Red Bull, Renault and now McLaren: “It’s tough, You never want to admit that you don’t drive at the limit of your car, but the reality is that it takes a while to run one hundred percent. I think I’m getting closer, but I can’t say that the car and I are one at the moment. “” Then as I enter the dynamic race weekend I will be more comfortable. It will be a matter of being comfortable and I know it takes a while, I don’t want to set a deadline, “says the Australian.

Finally, a driver who spent five years at Ferrari and now has to start over at Aston Martin. For Vettel, the five races of Czech they are a good reference: “I will need something similar, it is a different environment, different people, philosophies, car or engine. But I like this process, I hope it will be useful so that the team can also progress. The first races will have a high learning curve. “