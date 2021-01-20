All video game lovers have the desire or the idea of ​​sometime entering the famous and criticized ‘Master Race’ because he finds out that Steam is very cheap or that Epic Games gives away games every week. However, taking such an important step raises the question, how much does it cost to build a Gamer PC in 2021?

Well, this time we are going to tell you what you could spend when entering the famous Master Race. To make everything much clearer, we are going to expose you three different scenarios; low-end, mid-range and high-end. That way you will know how much it costs to build one PC Gamer in 2021.

You have to take into account that there are several components that you have to buy to assemble this equipment to play. It’s very complicated? The truth is that no, at least the motherboard has enough instructions to be able to build that step by step PC Gamer.

What you need to build a mid-range Gamer PC in 2021

There are seven key components to putting together a PC Gamer; the processor, the motherboard, the RAM, a hard disk, the power supply, the case, and the video card.

In this precise case, how much does it cost to build a PC Gamer low-end? This team is thinking for some free-to-play that are not demanding and more or less old games that are very cheap and will not demand you. Be careful, you will not have Ray Tracing or 4K, but you will have a good experience in high definition and many times everything above 60 frames per second.

Processor: Ryzen 5 3600X – 5,700 MXN

Motherboard: B450 Aorus M – 2,100 MXN

8GB DDR4 at 3000 MHz – 650 MXN

480GB Solid State Hard Drive – 900 MXN

Power supply 500 W RGB 80 Plus Bronze Cyclon – 1,100 MXN

Cyclon RGB Cabinet – 990 MXN

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050ti 4GB – 3,500 MXN (buy here)

Total – 14,940 MXN

Eyes, all prices are approximate and are in MXN (Mexican pesos).

The Always Good and Reliable Mid-Range Gamer PC

Well, if you have a little more resources for a team to play or you plan to save a little more, this mid-range proposal is for you, especially since you are going to run many new games with good quality. Maybe you can reach 4K in some cases, but it is not in all. It is ideal for those who are going to pay for Xbox Game Pass.

How much does it cost to build a mid-range Gamer PC in 2021? Here are the suggested components that you are going to require to play at a fairly good quality.

Processor: Ryzen 5 3600X – 5,700 MXN

Motherboard: B450 Aorus M – 2,100 MXN

8GB DDR4 3000MHz x 2 – 1,300 MXN

M2 ADATA 1TB – 2,359 MXN

Power supply 500 W RGB 80 Plus Bronze Cyclon – 1,100 MXN

Cyclon RGB Cabinet – 990 MXN

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super – 11,700 MXN

Total – 25,249 MXN

How much does it cost to build a high-end Gamer PC in 2021?

Whether you want Ray Tracing with or without 4K while you play, you have to think that the investment will be much higher. In this section we are going to give you some input that can be considered to be the cheapest of the high range.

With all this established, we are going to solve that simple question, how much does it cost to build a gamer PC in 2021 thinking about a high-end team.

Processor: Ryzen 7 3700X – 7,700 MXN

Motherboard: B450 Aorus M – 2,100 MXN

8GB DDR4 3000MHz x 2 – 1,300 MXN

M2 ADATA 1TB – 2,359 MXN

Power supply 500 W RGB 80 Plus Bronze Cyclon – 1,100 MXN

Cyclon RGB Cabinet – 990 MXN

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super – 24,000 MXN (buy here)

With all this now you know how much it costs to build one PC Gamer in 2021 in three different ranges for you to adjust your budget. We are not taking into account monitor, mouse and keyboard, because those parts vary and must be to the taste and need of the users.



