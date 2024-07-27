Among the things a person should know before a trip to the United States These are the customs regulations and limits of the disc franchiseso if you want to bring merchandise from the United States to Aztec territory, here at Debate we explain everything you need to know about taxes.

First, you have to know that the taxes that you will pay to bring commodity from the United States to Mexicoit depends on the value and type of goods you import.

Also, anyone who wants to know the cost of taxes to do US imports to Mexicoactually refers to the tax exemption, that is, an allowed amount of merchandise that travelers can bring into the Mexican Republic without having to pay taxes, and the limits at present are the following:

Travel by plane or boat: $500 dollars

Land travel: $300 (it is $500 from November 29 to December 31)

Land travel during specific holiday periods: $500 USD

To pay the tax exemption, what you must do upon arrival in Mexico is complete a customs declaration detailing the products allowed from the United States to Mexico without taxes that you are carrying and their value. In case the goods exceed the tax exemption, you must declare the excess.

Remember that the tax is calculated on the value of the goods that exceed the franchise.

The general rate is 16% of the excess value, and the tax payment must be made directly at customs, where payment modules can be found available.

Once you have paid the fee, you must retain proof of payment and present it during customs review.

If you are going to import merchandise to Mexico, it is advisable to always keep the purchase receipts to be able to declare the correct value of the goods, as well as carry a list of the items you are importing and consult the customs regulations before traveling.