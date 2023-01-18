There are dozens of pages on the internet where you can easily buy I like you or followers. It’s no secret, but a new scientific article has measured how much it can cost to increase an account on any social network. The cheapest rates are to buy direct traffic to a web page, I like you on Instagram or views on YouTube. For 1.3 euros you can buy a thousand likes on Instagram and for 2 euros a thousand views of a YouTube video are achieved. Followers on Instagram cost a little more: 4.3 euros buy a thousand. And a thousand reproductions on Spotify, for a little less: 2 euros. There are also more expensive services because they involve more customization: reviews on Google or TripAdvisor, for example, can cost up to 1 euro per text.

The figures come from the scientific article An analysis of fake social media engagement services, work of four Spanish researchers. Prices are medians drawn from 58 websites selling these services, measured over a four-month period in 2020: “Everything is offered, anything that needs to be clicked, typed, or hit.” play”, says Juan Tapiador, professor at the Carlos III University and co-author of the article.

The sector is obscure and there are few works on its operation. “The issue of false interaction on social networks and content distribution platforms is a known phenomenon, but really little studied,” says Tapiador. Its operation, on the other hand, has few secrets: a simple search on Google gives results and on YouTube there are tutorials on how to do it; explain how to “monetize a YouTube channel with fake subscribers and watch time”. [EL PAÍS no enlaza a ninguna de estas páginas para no darles más alcance del necesario.]

Like any online purchase

The process to buy on one of these pages is similar. You have to choose one, open an account, add funds with a card, cryptocurrency or other means. Once this is done, you just have to go to the product you want to buy (likesreproductions, visits, comments, followers), provide the destination where that service should go (account, post, video, website), the desired quantity and the specific characteristics, if there are options. These options is another of the findings of the article: “An interesting aspect is the level of customization of the services. For example, for many interactions (playing music, viewing video, or likes of social networks) you can choose not only the geographic origin of the account that will do it but also its gender (male/female)”, says Tapiador.

Services called “power likes”, for example. They are likes of accounts with thousands of followers and that, presumably, serve for the algorithm to give more visibility to a certain post. “Modifiers play a big role in pricing. Geolocation and gender can increase the price of a comment on YouTube, a follower on Instagram or a playback on Spotify or SoundCloud between 200% and 300%”, says Tapiador.

These options premium services become more expensive. There is a third possibility that also raises prices: services that require the interaction to occur from a non-free account. For example, subscribers to a Twitch channel from an Amazon Prime account [Twitch es propiedad de Amazon y una de las ventajas de tener una suscripción Prime es poder apoyar a una cuenta de streaming], they can make the streamer receive money from Amazon. In these cases, just like with Spotify streams or YouTube views, there is a small market for defrauding platforms of money by creating completely fake channels, just to generate revenue. If subscribing thousands of bots to a fake Twitch channel with Prime accounts costs less than what Amazon then pays, there are benefits. There are developing countries where this can be a small business model.

not everything is so easy

This is the easy part. But as in all scams, there are risks: the followers may never arrive, they may arrive and then disappear, or the platform may discover the fraud and close the account, among others. As almost always in technology, whoever buys fake followers may believe that they appear by magic. It is not like this. Those accounts really exist and they can be farms with a thousand cell phones and their thousand SIM cards or a botnet, which is simply someone controlling hundreds of thousands of computers to click or visit a website.

The pages that offer these services are resellers, they do not control the farms or botnets, according to Tapiador. “This is like if you want to buy an iPhone or MacBook, but Apple doesn’t have stores. You go to other stores and each one sells what they have. Someone provides that service, but does not give his name because it borders on illegality. If the platforms know who they are, they will suppress them,” says Tapiador. These providers can be of different sizes or characteristics: “Resellers offer a certain number of interactions, you never know how they are going to offer you the service. You only see that a lot of accounts start to give you likes or you have more views”.

This variety of offer causes that the prices are not standard. For this reason, academics have made medians between different pages. The differences in some cases can be enormous: “They can charge you up to 100 times more for the same thing.”

Why aren’t the platforms more active against these practices? It’s not that easy. There is no single, simple and effective method and, in the end, most are real accounts, albeit managed en masse. “It’s a very complicated job,” says Tapiador. “The platforms are very cautious. You need very fine-tuned detectors,” he adds. Also, no one knows who pays for an operation. If the platforms were expeditious when in doubt, it would be easy to sink a rival’s account by paying 10,000 new followers for a few euros. “A false positive is a drama. And what does a false negative mean? Someone increase their interactions and you don’t catch them? What is going to happen, that you have to give him three more dollars for the ads that have generated those views?” says Tapiador. Furthermore, it is still “real” traffic.

“Platforms are fully aware of the use of these services and try to mitigate their effects when they are able to detect them, for example by removing those interactions from the counters or even sanctioning the accounts involved. However, there is very little transparency about these processes and their effectiveness,” says Tapiador. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has already announced a crusade against bots on the platform, although there are still no effective measures to end them.

How many people actually use these services? There is hardly any evidence. The investigation has analyzed the general traffic of some of these panels according to Alexa, a general traffic measurement page. They don’t fare very well, but they don’t need that much audience to have an impact. Its most likely use is to give an account a first boost and not start from scratch. If you are a brand or marketing company and you need to make your customer seem relevant, an initial purchase is useful and not dangerous. “The transactions that we analyze in sales forums suggest that these services are frequently purchased. That your website has little traffic globally is not significant, because only a small percentage of users or content creators may use them. One hypothesis is that it is not even the users who purchase these services directly, but rather the agencies to which they delegate the promotion of their activity”, explains Tapiador.

If you have more information or knowledge of the use of these services, you can write to [email protected]

You can follow THE COUNTRY TECHNOLOGY in Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.