Batman is, along with Spider-Man, one of the most beloved heroes of the public. Everyone wants to take up the mantle of the Dark Knight. However, this is much easier said than done. Not only do you have to be a great detective and martial arts master, but you need to be a millionaire, which is probably not easy to achieve. If you’re wondering exactly how much money you need to become Bruce Wayne, The official account of DC Comic Mexico has the answer you are looking for.

Recently, the official account of DC Comic Mexico on Instagram published a series of Batman objectives, as well as their prices. From the technology that Batman uses, through the vehicles, the Batcave and much more. In this way, it is clear that the Dark Knight could only be a millionaire.

–Wayne Manor: They mention that the cost of the construction after the fire that consumed it in Batman Begins is $600 million dollars.

–batcave: The adaptations made to this section of the mansion, which include the Batcomputer, vehicles and spaces to store suits and weapons cost $3 million, and that’s not including equipment.

–Costume: Made with Kevlar to be resistant to bullets and fire, it costs $300,000.

–Layer: Has memory technology and costs $3,390.

–Mask: Made with graphite, it costs $2 million dollars.

–gadgets of the belt: They cost $213,610 and include the hook gun, thermal camera, portable spectrometer, grenade launcher and other gadgets (maybe the Shark Repellent Bat?)

–Weapons: Bruce manufactures weapons such as Batarangs, Smoke Bombs, Trackers and more, but the materials are priced up to $10 thousand dollars.

–batmobile: with its weapons, computers, gadgets and manpower it has a price of $11.6 million dollars.

–batpod: It has a price of $100 thousand dollars.

–Batplane: Combines fighter jet and helicopter features and is worth $60 million.

–Salary of Alred Pennyworth: The faithful butler and father figure of Bruce Wayne has a salary of $ 125 thousand dollars, in addition to which he has spent more than a million and a half dollars in training and education as self-defense, weapons handling and pilot.

In summary, we are talking about $682,450,750.00 dollars, money that perhaps only Jeff Bezos is capable of having. To this must be added hospital bills, as well as a series of items and possessions related to the Justice League, and the Batman family, because it is very likely that Robin will not pay to use the facilities.

Editor’s note:

We all dream of being Batman as children, including me. However, the harsh reality is that we don’t have the money it takes to be the Dark Knight. At least we can compare ourselves monetarily with Spider-Man, only the powers would be missing, but that comes later.

Via: DC Comics MX