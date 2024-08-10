CBecome an American citizen will provide you with a series of benefits and advantages that go beyond being able to vote, you will be able, for example, to help immediate family members enter the United States legally. However, you should know that In order to obtain this status, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements and pay the corresponding fee.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Remember that US citizenship is obtained through Form N-400, o Application for naturalization. This is a process through which a person who was born outside the territory becomes a U.S. citizen.

The possibility It is only available to those who have been permanent residents for at least five years, three if they are married to a US citizen.

Regarding costs, it is worth remembering that As of April, USCIS has implemented a modification to most of its fees, Therefore, these are the current prices for carrying out the procedure during 2024:

Filing fee for printed form US$760.

Online form filing fee US$710.

You can make the corresponding payment by money order, personal check, cashier’s check or by using your credit card. Just keep in mind that Payment of the fee does not guarantee that your application will be approved. and in case of rejection, the money is non-refundable.

10 steps to becoming a US citizen

It is important that before starting your naturalization process to become a citizen of the United States Find out in detail what the requirements are and the specific circumstances to know if you actually meet all the requirements.

