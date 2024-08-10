According to the criteria of
The possibility It is only available to those who have been permanent residents for at least five years, three if they are married to a US citizen.
Regarding costs, it is worth remembering that As of April, USCIS has implemented a modification to most of its fees, Therefore, these are the current prices for carrying out the procedure during 2024:
- Filing fee for printed form US$760.
- Online form filing fee US$710.
You can make the corresponding payment by money order, personal check, cashier’s check or by using your credit card. Just keep in mind that Payment of the fee does not guarantee that your application will be approved. and in case of rejection, the money is non-refundable.
10 steps to becoming a US citizen
It is important that before starting your naturalization process to become a citizen of the United States Find out in detail what the requirements are and the specific circumstances to know if you actually meet all the requirements.
Below we leave 10 general steps to follow to apply and obtain citizenship:
- Determine whether you are eligible to obtain citizenship, based on, for example, how long you have had a green card.
- Prepare Form N-400 or Application for Naturalization.
- Submit the form and make the corresponding payment.
- Show up for your biometrics appointment, and USCIS will inform you of the date, time, and location.
- Complete your interview and USCIS will inform you on which day you should appear.
- Pass the appropriate exams, one on your English language proficiency and the other on civics, meaning United States history and government.
- At that time the authorities will let you know their response, whether your application was approved, postponed or rejected.
- If you have been approved, you must present the oath of allegiance, and USCIS will inform you of the date, time and place of your ceremony.
- Take the oath of allegiance with Form N-445.
- Once you receive your naturalization letter, review the list of rights and responsibilities that will apply to you from that point forward.
