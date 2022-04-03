According to the portal Idealisticwe are in one of the best moments to go from a variable mortgage to a fixed one: fixed mortgages are “cheaper than ever” and, furthermore, it is a “relatively simple” procedure.

The cost of changing from a variable to a fixed mortgage It depends on the system we use to make the modification, but the price that banks charge to carry out the operation is limited by the mortgage law of 2019.

Why change the variable mortgage for a fixed one?

Fixed mortgages take as reference the values ​​of the euribor. If this is low at the time of signing, the commissions that will be paid during the life of the mortgage will be lower. Although the Euribor has risen one tenth in March, it is still at low levels. These are the three methods to change from a variable to a fixed mortgage and their costs, according to the aforementioned portal:

Mortgage Novation

The novation is Modification of the initial conditions of the mortgage that allows the contract to be renegotiated. It is one of the most recommended options if all we want is to change the variable mortgage to a fixed one. You just have to contact the bank and let them know our intention. The bank will study the case and decide whether or not to carry out the changes.

If we make the change through novation, the commission is 0.15% for the first three years of the mortgage. When this period ends, the commission disappears.

Creditor Subrogation

The subrogation of the creditor consists of change the mortgage to another bank, that is, that the debt we have with one entity passes to another. This case usually occurs when we compare different mortgages and find a bank that offers better conditions than ours. With the new bank, new conditions are defined, so you can switch to a fixed mortgage without any problem.

The commission for subrogation of the creditor is the same as that of the novation: 0.15% during the first three years and the disappearance of the same when they finish. In addition, a cost is charged for the appraisal of the house, which is usually between 300 and 600 euros, depending on the house.

Cancel the mortgage and open a new one

It is also possible to close our mortgage and open a new one in which we establish a fixed interest rate. This option is usually recommended if, in addition to changing the type of mortgage, we want to expand it. Canceling the old mortgage can incur a cost of up to 1% of the price of it, to what you have to add taxes related to the new mortgage.