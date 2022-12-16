The UANL Tigers, in collaboration with their sports sponsor Adidas, presented the new alternative clothing for the San Nicolás de los Garza team that they will wear from the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament and fortunately for the auriazul fans, the vast majority liked the new outfit.
The German sports brand published a video, which was taken by the official account of the Nuevo León squad to promote the new alternative jersey that the cats will have for this new season.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The shirt is white with a large horizontal blue stripe on the chest, with the traditional letters of the Tigres team in yellow along with two smaller horizontal stripes of the same color.
The new uniform will have AERO READY technology, which makes it have strategic ventilation thanks to Adidas body mapping to keep the body cool. In addition, it is made with 100% recycled materials.
The jersey refers to the one the felines used in the 1981-1982 season, when they won their second title at the Azteca Stadium on penalties against the Atlantean Iron Colts.
The third uniform will be available for sale from December 17, 2022 through selected Adidas stores, TigreShops physical, and innovasport by $1,799 pesos.
The team led by Diego Cocca will hold another friendly commitment corresponding to the Sky Cup, prior to its tournament start at the beginning of January. This Saturday, December 17, they will receive a visit from the Atlas red-and-blacks at ‘El Volcán’ at 9:00 p.m.
#cost #buy #alternate #jersey #Tigers
Leave a Reply