The return of Javier Hernández to Chivas de Guadalajara has generated a great impact among the red and white fans. The return of 'Chicharito', the prodigal son of the Sacred Flock, increases the expectations of the fans for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX League.
The 35-year-old forward will be presented at Akron Stadium this Saturday, January 27. Chiverío fans did everything possible to get a ticket to see the presentation of 'Chicharito' Hernández as reinforcement for this contest.
Although it will take a few weeks for the player to fully recover from his injury and there is still time before he can play his first minutes in this return, the fans are excited and are looking to buy their idol's jersey from now on.
Below we tell you where you can buy the official Chivas de Guadalajara jersey and how much it costs.
There are various ways through which you can buy the new Chivas de Guadalajara 'Chicharito' Hernández version jersey. This article can be found through the portaltiendachivas.com.mx, where you can find various versions of the shirt.
The home jersey, limited to 140 pieces with an autograph and gold print, cost 4,999 pesos, but sold out almost immediately.
The alternative t-shirt, in green, has a cost between 1,499 and 1,799 pesos, depending on whether it is for a child, woman or adult.
The Chivas de Guadalajara home jersey can be found for 1,799 pesos. In all the aforementioned cases, the name and number 14 of 'Chicharito' Hernández can be stamped for an additional 249 pesos.
This jersey can also be purchased directly at the Akron Stadium facilities, in addition to Pumas stores and those specialized stores that offer products from this brand.
#cost #buy #39Chicharito39 #Hernández #shirt #Chivas
Leave a Reply