Inflation has dropped considerably. Gasoline prices are well below their peak of $1.3 a liter. As a recent White House report pointed out, food prices, which soared last year, are currently falling, and may fall even further in the coming months.

And all of this has happened without a big rise in unemployment. But how far will “immaculate disinflation” go? Will it bring us back to the Fed’s 2% target?

Don’t ask the economists. Or, to be more precise, don’t ask us unless you’re willing to get caught up in a highly biased debate. My inbox is full of opinions that inflation will go away soon, as well as others who say just as confidently that going back to 2% will require a recession and a much higher spell of unemployment. What is my opinion? Don’t know. But I am concerned that we are past the easy part, and that getting inflation down from 3% to 2% is much harder than getting it down from 10% to 3%.

Which leads me to wonder why, in any case, the goal is 2%. The truth is that the history of this percentage is quite strange, and there are good arguments in favor of a higher one.

Inflation targeting is a relatively recent phenomenon. The first central bank to introduce it was the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which sets monetary policy for five million people and 25 million sheep. In 1990, the agency set it at between 1% and 3%, and gradually many other countries followed suit.

However, blaming New Zealand, while funny, doesn’t tell the true story. What mainly happened was that, in the 1990s, a 2% target seemed to simultaneously address the concerns of two opposing political factions.

On one side were economists who believed that the essential role of monetary policy – perhaps even its moral duty – was to stabilize prices. After all, money is a yardstick that we use to measure economic activity, and they argued that this yardstick should not constantly change its measure.

On the other side were economists who worried that too low an inflation rate could undermine the ability to fight recessions. The Federal Reserve and its counterparts in other countries try to manage the economy mainly through their control over short-term interest rates, but these rates can’t get much lower than zero, because negative rates would only lead to people hoarding wads. of 100 dollars. A higher inflation rate tends, other things being equal, to drive rates up, and reduces the probability that, in the event of a recession, the Federal Reserve will hit the zero lower bound and be unable to cut rates any further.

Actually, it’s a conflict of opinions. However, in the late 1990s it seemed that 2% inflation would satisfy both parties.

Many economists who believed in stable prices also believed that official price statistics exaggerated inflation because, among other things, they did not give full credit to the benefits generated by the introduction of new products. For example, the Boskin committee, appointed by the Senate to review cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security, held that “true” inflation was more than one percentage point below the official consumer price index. If one accepted that calculation, one could argue that official inflation of 2% was actually close to stable prices.

At the same time, economists concerned with fighting the recession believed that a 2% target would be high enough to largely eliminate the zero lower bound problem. An influential article by David Reifschneider and John Williams (currently Chairman of the New York Federal Reserve) published in 2000 calculated the probability of reaching the zero lower bound at different rates of inflation. Based on the data available at the time, the authors thought that 2% inflation would make the problem go away.

But they were wrong. In fact, we have spent much of the time since that article was published at the zero lower bound despite average inflation hovering around 2%.

It is true that interest rates are high now that the Federal Reserve is fighting inflation, but we cannot take it for granted that this will continue. Therefore, a fundamental pillar of the 2% rule has disappeared. And a decade ago, quite a few economists – myself among them – advocated raising the target, for example, to 4%.

Central bank governors abhor that idea. I’ve been in rooms full of men in gray suits the moment someone mentioned the possibility of a higher inflation target, and the reactions weren’t pretty. But, apparently, the main concern has to do with the feeling that the governors would lose credibility. Is that a good enough reason to impose high unemployment if necessary to bring inflation back to 2%?

Currently, my opinion on the matter has evolved a bit. One of the positive aspects of the recent inflationary outbreak is that people’s expectations about rising prices in the medium term have remained more or less “anchored”; there has been no hint of a wage-price spiral like that of the 1970s.

I don’t think this is a reflection of the credibility of the Federal Reserve, because I don’t think many people in the real world outside of financial markets have even a clear idea of ​​what the Fed is, let alone its inflation target. Rather, what it probably reflects is a long period during which inflation was low enough that people no longer felt the need to think about it. This lack of attention is an advantage in itself—one less source of mental stress—and it also predisposed people to react to rising prices as temporary, so it didn’t get embedded in pricing. and salaries.

So, as I think now, there are good reasons to set an inflation target low enough that people stop talking about inflation. And a recent encouraging fact has been a marked decline in the role of rising prices in the talks in our country. According to Gallup, last October 20% of citizens considered that inflation was our most important problem; in April, this percentage had fallen to 9%.

So people think much less about inflation, and their interest will probably drop to normal as food prices fall.

The question is how low the inflation target has to be for people to lose interest. I’m concerned that 4% might be a bit too high, but 3% almost certainly isn’t.

In that case, would we be willing to pay a high price to bring inflation down from 3% to 2%? This is not a hypothetical question about a long shot. It may be just the question facing policy makers in a few months. Will the Federal Reserve test the economy to hit an inflation target that we now know was based on old simulations that turned out to be wrong?

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize in Economics

©The New York Times, 2023

Translation of News Clips

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL