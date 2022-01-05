A new year and a new opportunity to earn a pinch that resolves (a little) life for us. In a 2021 marked again by the coronavirus crisis, this 2022 starts with renewed purposes and nothing better than a second prize from the ‘El Niño’ Lottery to help fulfill them.

How much does he play per tenth and winning series in the second prize of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery?

Like last year, the ‘El Niño’ Lottery reparte 700 million euros in prizes. In the case of the second prize, this year it distributes 750,000 euros per series. This means that for every tenth played you can win 75,000 euros.

Approaches, hundreds, terminations and refunds of the second prize of the Lottery of ‘El Niño’

Those who are not awarded the second prize but stay close will not leave empty-handed, but will get a small pinch in these cases:

-Number before or after the second prize: 610 euros to the tenth (6,100 euros to the series).

-Hundreds of the second prize (three equal first figures): 100 euros to the tenth (1,000 euros to the series)

-Four, three and last two equal and equally arranged figures: 100 euros to the tenth (1,000 euros to the series).

How much do I have to pay to the Treasury if I get the second prize for ‘El Niño’?

Keep in mind that we do not take the prize in full if we were the lucky winners. Treasury takes 20% for prizes over 40,000 euros. Therefore, first 40,000 euros are exempt from taxation.

That is to say, that of a tenth of the second prize of the 75,000 it would be taxed only for 35,000 euros, since 40,000 are exempt. Of those 35,000, the Treasury discounts you in advance the 20% that is 7,000. Therefore, the winner would keep 68,000 euros.