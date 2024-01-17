Group 5 is one of the most popular orchestras in Peru and from South America. His fame is due to a series of factors, including a long career that dates back to the 1970s, his musical hits and his influence on Peruvian cumbia. As their success is recognized throughout the country, there is a question that always arises: how much does a musician from this group earn?

Through TikTok, the former percussionist of Grupo 5, José Luis Rodríguez, revealed the salary he received for each performance during his time in the orchestra. The video went viral in a short time, since users had no idea how much could be charged for being part of the group.

YOU CAN SEE: First place in San Marcos reveals peculiar study method: “I struggled not to procrastinate”

How much does a Group 5 musician earn?

According to Rodríguez, he received a payment of S/400 per presentation. In addition, he mentioned that the contracts with the cumbia group were for 4 hours, from the beginning to the end of the event.

“I went to play with Group 5 in Chiclayo for S/800. That is, each event they paid me S/400, and each event they play for 4 hours. Their contract (of Group 5) is 4 hours: from the beginning until that end,” declared the musician on PeponMusic's TikTok.

On the other hand, he announced that he has also been in the orchestra of other artists, such as that of Maricarmen Marín, whose remuneration per show, unlike Group 5, is higher.

“Maricarmen's presentations are one hour and the bolus (payment) is S/500,” he stated.

Grupo 5 is an influential cumbia orchestra originally from Peru, known for its popularity and success in the South American music scene. Photo: Group 5/Facebook

At the end of his video, he stated that he currently does not belong to any band and that, if he does, he usually works only for one or two hours.

“For more, no. I don't go out to play any longer, to be honest. My price is S/500 for playing the timpani,” he said.

#Group #pay #musician #performance #percussionist #worked