The player André-Pierre Gignac He has become the best footballer in the history of the Tigers. Since his arrival in 2015, he began to trace his history, and thanks to his developed scoring nose, he is also considered one of the best foreigners to come to Mexico in recent years.
How much does Gignac earn with Tigres?
The French attacker is the player who earns the most in the university team, earning an approximate salary of 89 million pesos per yearwhich are summarized in 7 million pesos monthly.
Who follows Gignac in this ranking?
After Gignac, the footballer who charges the most with those of the ‘U’ is the newcomer Diego Laínezwho receives an annual salary of around 37 million pesos, earning just over 3 million per month.
For his part, the experienced Argentine Guido Pizarro He is another of the best paid elements in the squad commanded by Siboldi, earning an annual salary of 36 million pesos.
More Mexican soccer news:
How much do the rest of the players earn?
For its part, the payroll of the rest of the Tigres squad ranges between 7 and 25 million pesos annually. For example, one of the least charged is Raymond Fulgencio, with an annual payroll of just over 3 million pesos. Another of the elements with the lowest salary is the Mexican defender Edward Thirdearning 6 million pesos a year.
|
Player
|
Annual salary
|
André-Pierre Gignac
|
89 million pesos
|
Diego Laínez
|
37 million pesos
|
Guido Pizarro
|
36 million pesos
|
javier aquino
|
30 million pesos
|
Guido Pizarro
|
36 million pesos
|
Samir DeSouza
|
34 million pesos
|
nicholas lopez
|
25 million pesos
|
sebastian cordova
|
23 million pesos
|
Rafael Carioca
|
22 million
|
Nahuel Guzman
|
22 million
#Gignac #earn #relation #rest #Tigres #squad
Leave a Reply