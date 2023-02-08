The artist returns to the stage as co-conductor. Here’s how much his cachet will be for all 5 evenings.

Finished the experience Fiorello who will lead the after festival, the shoulder of Amadeus at the 73rd edition of the San Remo festival And Gianni Morandi. The Italian music artist returns to the Ariston stage in a new role as co-host after the extraordinary third place of the last edition when he got on the podium behind Blanco – Mahmood and Elisa.

For Gianni Morandi it is not the first time he will be on stage as a conductor. He has already done so in 2011 and 2012 also as artistic director. On that occasion he was joined in the first year by Belen Rodriguez and the comedians Luca and Paolo, in the second year by Rocco Papaleo and Ivana Mrazova.

Source: Ray

Now he will have the role of Amadeus’ shoulder, he will support him during all 5 evenings. This is why many are wondering how much Gianni Morandi will earn for the 5 evenings of Sanremo.

His fee apparently won’t be much different from what Amadeus will receive. According to rumors, Morandi will have a cachet of 60,000 euros per stake, which makes a final 300,000 euros.

Amadeus will receive 60 thousand euros per episode for a final cachet of 350 thousand euros. Obviously the commitment must not be commensurate only with the 5 live episodes given that the production of the festival requires many weeks of preparation and commitment.

And the other co-hosts? Chiara Ferragni will be the queen of the first and last episode and she should receive a total of 100 thousand euros which she has already announced that she will donate to charity. The other co-presenters will be the volleyball player Paola Egonu, the journalist Francesca Fagnani and the actress Chiara Francini. For them, the cachet should amount to 25,000 euros per bet.

The Sanremo festival is the most watched Italian event in Italy and in the world with a showcase of millions of people. Getting on that stage allows you to have a considerable media resonance. For this reason, in addition to the cachet for the commitment, the popularity that a similar experience can give you should also be measured.