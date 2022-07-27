Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

Germany is preparing for rising gas prices. But how much will citizens soon have to pay for energy in Bavaria, BaWü, NRW and Berlin? A search for clues.

Munich/Berlin – Germany is in the energy stranglehold of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin. Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Die Grünen) has no doubt: The fact that significantly less gas flows from Russia to the Federal Republic via Nord Stream 1 is a political calculation of the Kremlin in times of the Ukraine war.

Gas prices in Germany: traffic light government, opposition and industry warn of high prices

Officially, Russia blamed alleged technical problems related to Western sanctions. In the future, the gas pipeline will only deliver 20 instead of the previous 40 percent of the possible capacities via the Baltic Sea. The traffic light federal government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the opposition around the CSU of Markus Söder and last but not least the German industry – all protagonists in this country warn of sometimes significantly rising energy prices.

The fact is that after the gas alarm level has been activated, suppliers can pass on rising prices to consumers from October, according to the federal government. But what does that mean for normal consumers on site? How much will gas soon cost each individual household in Germany? Experts and an example calculator now provide initial answers.

Gas prices in Germany: Households have to reckon with significantly higher energy costs

“When the energy suppliers procured before the crisis have been used up, they will have to buy at the current record prices on the stock exchange,” explains Steffen Suttner, Managing Director of Energy at the comparison portal Check24 picture: “The annual bill and thus also the deductions could then increase by a factor of three to five.” For a model household with a “consumption of 20,000 kWh, it could only be up to 476 euros more expensive per year due to the new surcharge of two cents per kilowatt hour “, says Suttner.

From 2023, gas customers will have to expect the discounts to triple, at least.

the picture calculates that a standard model household with 20,000 kWh of gas consumption as of July 2021 had to pay an average of 1,301 euros per year for gas. A year later, in July 2022, the prices had already reached a new record, the equivalent of an average of 3415 euros per year in a model household.

Suttner’s assessment coincides with the Federal Network Agency’s expectations for gas prices in Germany. “For those who are now getting their heating bills, the deductions are already doubling – and the consequences of the Ukraine war are not even taken into account,” explains the President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller Editorial Network Germany (RND): “From 2023, gas customers will have to prepare for the discounts to triple, at least.”

In focus: gas prices in Germany. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / photo2000

Striking: As the ARD “Tagesschau” reports, according to the Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), almost half of Germans heated with gas in 2021. And: According to the Federal Association of the German Heating Industry (BDH), 70 percent of new installations in the same year went for gas heating. But who does it hit and how hard? Estimates based on the zip code (zip code) of a (major) city or county can be determined using an interactive calculator, den time online released Has. Here are just four examples:

How much does gas cost in Germany? Examples between Bavaria, NRW and Berlin

Munich-Isarvorstadt, Glockenbachviertel (Bavaria): The average annual consumption for a 57 square meter apartment in the center of the Isar metropolis is estimated at 8000 kWh (about 800 cubic meters of gas). According to this, annual gas costs of 2036 euros are to be planned for a corresponding apartment. According to the calculator, this would be time online 134 euros more per month than last autumn.

The average annual consumption for a 57 square meter apartment in the center of the Isar metropolis is estimated at 8000 kWh (about 800 cubic meters of gas). According to this, annual gas costs of 2036 euros are to be planned for a corresponding apartment. According to the calculator, this would be time online 134 euros more per month than last autumn. District of Ravensburg (Baden-Württemberg): The average annual consumption for an 85 square meter apartment in the rural Swabian district is estimated at 12,000 kWh (approx. 1200 cubic meters of gas). According to this, annual gas costs of 3142 euros are to be planned for a corresponding apartment. According to the calculator, this would be time online 202 euros more per month than last autumn.

The average annual consumption for an 85 square meter apartment in the rural Swabian district is estimated at 12,000 kWh (approx. 1200 cubic meters of gas). According to this, annual gas costs of 3142 euros are to be planned for a corresponding apartment. According to the calculator, this would be time online 202 euros more per month than last autumn. Rhein-Sieg District (NRW): With more than 600,000 inhabitants, the region in the south of North Rhine-Westphalia is one of the largest districts in Germany. The average annual consumption for a 128 sqm apartment or a house with the corresponding living space is estimated at 18,000 kWh (approx. 1800 cubic meters of gas). According to this, annual gas costs of up to 4660 euros are to be budgeted for. According to the calculator, this would be time online 300 euros more per month than last autumn.

With more than 600,000 inhabitants, the region in the south of North Rhine-Westphalia is one of the largest districts in Germany. The average annual consumption for a 128 sqm apartment or a house with the corresponding living space is estimated at 18,000 kWh (approx. 1800 cubic meters of gas). According to this, annual gas costs of up to 4660 euros are to be budgeted for. According to the calculator, this would be time online 300 euros more per month than last autumn. Berlin-Kreuzberg (Berlin): The average annual consumption for a 71 square meter apartment in the center of the capital is estimated at 10,000 kWh (about 1000 cubic meters of gas). According to this, annual gas costs of 2561 euros are to be planned for a corresponding apartment. According to the calculator, this would be time online 168 euros more per month than last autumn.

(pm)