Thursday, July 28, 2022
How much does Fifa 23 cost for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and computer?

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in Sports
FIFA 23 cover
Photo:

Courtesy EA Sports

The video game will be officially released on September 30.

The firm EA Sports presented soccer players Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr as the cover for the title of the most recent Fifa video game: Fifa 23. Both will be on the global cover of the ‘ultimate’ edition.

This is the first time that a woman has appeared on the standard cover of the popular game. Kerr, captain of the Australian National Team, was chosen to bear the distinction.The game will be officially released on September 30.

How much does Fifa 23 cost?

louis diaz

Playstation 4

$59.99 (Standard)

PlayStation 5

$69.99 (Standard) and $99.99 (Ultimate)

Xbox (One and Series X|S)

$61.24 (Standard) and $99.99 (Ultimate)

pc

$69.99 (Standard) and $89.99 (Ultimate)

switch

$43.97 (Legacy Edition)

TIME
*With information from the press office.

