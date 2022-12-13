How much does Fedez and Chiara Ferragni’s new home cost

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni will soon go to live in a new house, as also told by the couple on social media: but how much does the Ferragnez’s new luxurious penthouse cost?

The new home of the singer and influencer is located in the south-west area of ​​CityLife in Milan: it is a brand new property currently under construction which includes a penthouse with concierge, gym and shared swimming pool.

According to reports Milan Newsthe complex of buildings designed by Polish architect Daniel Libeskind provides ultra-luxurious and eco-sustainable houses whose price is around 10,000 euros per square metre.

The total prices of the apartments, therefore, range from a minimum of 840 thousand euros up to a maximum, as regards super penthouses, of around 4 million euros.

A mind-boggling figure for Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, who are now just waiting to take possession of the new home. The new house of the Ferragnez, if the times were to be respected, should be ready by the spring of 2023.

The couple has decided not to leave the CityLife district of Milan: currently, in fact, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni live in the same area in a rented apartment.