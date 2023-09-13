The newly released biographical book of Elon Musk, written by Walter Isaacson and titled simply with the magnate’s name, it has burst onto the best-seller lists as soon as it went on sale in the United States. Through its pages, the world will learn about the life, childhood, controversies and triumphs that it has had to go through.

Available in various bookstores and online sales platforms, the book is offered at the price of $549 in the Gandhi and Gonvill bookstores, while in Mercado Libre, it presents two purchase options, one at $900 and another at $743. The Amazon platform, for its part, offers the book in two editions, the English version at $577 and the Spanish edition at $459.

In the online commerce giant, Amazon, the book has quickly managed to reach the category of “number 1 bestseller”. Barnes & Noble, one of the largest bookstore chains in the United States, has also experienced great interest in the work, placing it in third place in the best-selling books.

The biography, published by Simon & Schuster, is 688 pages long and is considered an “authorized biography” of Elon Musk. The price of the hardcover edition is $35, but on Amazon it is available from $21.85, which has contributed to its sales success.

The biographical book of Elon Musk, written by Walter Isaacson and titled with the magnate's name, has achieved great success in sales in the United States.

The publisher highlights the experience of the author, Walter Isaacson, in writing notable biographies, having previously completed the biography of Steve Jobs. This time, Isaacson presents an intimate story of the greatest and most controversial innovator of our era.

Simon & Schuster describes Elon Musk as a visionary who has broken molds and led significant advances in areas such as electric vehicles, private space exploration and artificial intelligence.

What Elon Musk has had to pay for his success, revealed in his authorized biography

The author has accompanied Musk for two years, participating in meetings and field visits, and has conducted extensive interviews with him and his family, friends, colleagues and adversaries to offer a revealing inside view of the tycoon’s successes and challenges.

Available in several bookstores and online platforms, it has different prices, with Amazon being the cheapest option. Photo: EFE.

The work poses an intriguing question to its readers: “Are the demons that drive Musk the price to pay for leading innovation and progress?”. Through this biography, readers can further explore the life and mind of the iconic technology entrepreneur.

‘Elon Musk: Authorized Biography’ has become a reference book for those who want to better understand the life and work of one of the most influential businessmen of our time, and its sales success reflects the continued interest in the figure of Musk. and its impact on today’s world.