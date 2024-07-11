The semi-final match of the Copa América, which featured the Colombian and Uruguayan teams It was marked by immense happiness on the part of the thousands of fans who accompanied the Tricolor at the Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the players who celebrated this great step.

However, not everything was happiness, since it was an even match and where The Tricolor played the last 45 minutes with only 10 players, Well, in the 45+1 minute and after having scored the goal that gave Colombia the victory, the full-back Daniel Muñoz was expelled.

Daniel Muñoz’s expulsion was one of the events that attracted the most attention, since the Antioquian full-back played a fundamental role during the road to the final of the 2024 Copa América.

Muñoz received his first yellow card in the 31st minute of the match, when he had a strong clash with Nicolás de La Cruz [jugador uruguayo]so the Antioquian was warned that if he continued with his rough play, it could cost him his exit from the field.

In the 45+1 minute, after Jefferson Lerma scored the goal that qualified Colombia for the Copa América final, a goal that had an assist from James Rodríguez, Daniel Muñoz was involved in a clash between several Colombian and Uruguayan players, and had a dispute with Manuel Ugarteand hit the Uruguayan with an elbow, an action for which he was sanctioned with a yellow card and due to accumulation, ended in a red card.

❌🇨🇴 What Daniel Muñoz did is inexplicable. Red card for the defender for this blow on Ugarte.

A very tough second half is coming for Colombia…pic.twitter.com/FC9bHV0sYs — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) July 11, 2024

In the regulations of the 2024 Copa América, which is published on the Conmebol website, it is established that Each yellow card carries a fine of $400, That is, approximately 1,500,000 Colombian pesos.

It is worth mentioning that this money is not paid by the players, but that the fines that the teams accumulate during the tournament are deducted from the financial compensation that the teams receive for their participation and other prizes.

How much does Daniel Muñoz have to pay for the red card?

In the regulations of the 2024 Copa América, There is no specific monetary penalty for receiving a red card. Sanctions for this type of infraction are based on match suspensions and disciplinary measures that depend on the severity of the violation and the internal regulations of Conmebol.

Article 144 of this regulation states: “If a player receives a red card, he will be automatically suspended for the next match to be played, regardless of the phase. Any warning previously received during the same match will remain in effect. A suspended player will not be allowed to sit on the substitutes’ bench or enter his team’s locker room, if so provided for in the Conmebol Disciplinary Code.

With this regulation established in the regulations of the 2024 Copa América, Daniel Muñoz will not be able to play in the grand final that will take place this Sunday, July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, at 7 p.m., Colombian time, where the Tricolor will face the Argentine National Team, led by Lionel Messi.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

