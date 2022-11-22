Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the global conversation this past year not only because of the unfortunate death of one of his twins in childbirth, but also because of recent comments he made during an interview with Piers Morgan for Talk TV, in the one who expressed that he felt betrayed by the club.

To this is added the new news that was known on November 22 in which it is confirmed that both the English team and the footballer agreed to end their deal, leaving Ronaldo without a football team at 37.

However, despite all the setbacks, the player has tried to show himself strong and with a positive attitude. That’s why even You will be asked to participate in a challenge to test your knowledge about the World Cup and even test your memory to see if you remember key moments of your football career.

The Portugal player, who will debut in the World Cup in Qatar next Thursday, November 24, in the group stage against Ghana, shared a nearly three-minute video through his Twitter account, in which he is seen participating in a challenge designed by LiveScore soccer page.

Through an app from the same page, Ronaldo answers a total of 10 questions, which include some general football knowledge points, questions about events, players and specific dates from previous World Cups and, also, leading questions about his professional career in football.

“Come on guys, let’s see if I have a good memory,” Ronaldo said at the beginning of the video. But only on the second question he already got the first wrong answer from him.

Out of a total of 10 questions, the player answered seven correct and three incorrect. But what was most surprising is that he failed in those points that corresponded to important moments in his professional life.

Ronaldo more easily responded to general culture questions such as “How many World Cups have there been? (Including Qatar)”, or even more complex ones such as “Which player has scored a record 16 goals in the final of a World Cup? World?”, to which he replied without thinking for a second: “Miroslav Klose”, the former German soccer player.

However, when asked how old he was when he broke the record for Portugal’s youngest goalscorer to make his World Cup debut, he simply couldn’t remember.

Ronaldo thought for a moment and said “18, 18”, but when he looked at the tablet with the options available in the application, he realized that 18 was not an answer. So, he changed it to option “B”, 20 years, but when he selected it, he found that it was the wrong one.

According to the soccer page application, he managed to break that record at the age of 21. But the player who was left with a ‘no taste’, jokingly questioned the producers and cameramen, who were with him in the experiment, how true the information was.

“Are you sure? I’ll check?” she pointed at herself between laughs.

Ronaldo was wrong again when asked What is the number of international tournament in your professional career to which the participation you will make in Qatar 2022 correspondstaking into account that he has already debuted in other competitions such as “World Cups, Euro Cups, National Leagues and Confederations Cups”

The soccer player doubted whether his debut in the 2022 World Cup would be his 11th or 12th participation in an international tournament. But finally he decided for the eleventh time, wrong answer, since his second option was the right one.

WEATHER TRENDS

