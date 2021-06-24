Cristiano Ronaldo he is one of the athletes highest paid in the world. In fact, it is one of the more money has made in his career throughout all of history. Let’s break down your Profits current:
WHAT IS CRISTIANO RONALDO’S SALARY?
According to Fichajes.com, Juventus pays the Portuguese star a total of 31 million euros yearly. When he left Real Madrid, in the summer of 2018, received about 25 million euros by the white club.
HOW MUCH DOES CRISTIANO RONALDO EARN IN A MONTH, WEEK, DAY, …?
If we make the average between the 12 months of the year, Cristiano charges about 2.6 million euros in each of them. That amounts to a total of 603,000 euros a week and 86,000 euros a day. 61 euros per minute. What I charge in a month almost!
WHAT IS CRISTIANO’S TERMINATION CLAUSE AND WHEN DOES YOUR CONTRACT END?
It is not known with certainty which is the clause that would leave the Portuguese ‘free’, but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint Germain tested her last year and she was among the 60 and 70 million euros. This year it seems that it has been downgraded due to the financial problems of the Juventus up to 30 million euros.
The Portuguese star’s contract with Vecchia Signora ends June 30, 2022. That is, if he does not renew he could leave free from next summer to any team. It has even been rumored that it could meet in the Barcelona with Messi.
Leave a Reply