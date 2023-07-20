One of the great novelties of the next television season is certainly the landing of Bianca Berlinguer at Mediaset, on Rete 4. An important farewell for the new Rai, which will also have to give up other 90 hits such as Fabio Fazio, Lucia Annunziata and Massimo Gramellini. On the occasion of the presentation of the Alfa Romeo schedules, Pier Silvio Berlusconi had declared: “From next season it will arrive on Rete 4. I think it is an important operation that can increase the information weight of our network. I met a person with whom a real, trusting relationship was established. We want to speak in a transversal way and to the whole public and at the basis of everything there is the program and the product”.

This is why many wonder how much Bianca Berlinguer will earn in her new adventure at Mediaset, after a life in Rai, first at the helm of Tg3 and then in the Tuesday evening program of Rai 3 Cartabianca. According to reports from Dagospia, Berlinguer’s salary will be quite high: in fact, according to D’Agostino’s website, it seems that “a large contract as director of the news has been prepared for the journalist, something around 600 thousand euros, double what he pocketed in Rai”.

In fact, in the public service the maximum ceiling is 240 thousand euros. Certainly not pennies, but evidently much less than what he should earn at Pier Silvio’s court.