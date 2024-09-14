He Banorte bankIn addition to offering financial and banking products to its clients, it also offers the service of buying and selling gold and silver coins, one of which is the Azteca (20 gold pesos).

According to the Metals table of the Banorte bank, As of September 14, 2024, the Azteca coin (20 gold pesos) has a purchase cost of 21,100 pesos, and a sale cost of 26,140 pesos..

Now, according to information from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the following are the characteristics of the Azteca (20 gold pesos) that Banorte buys and sells:

*Measurements: 27.5 millimeters

*Material: Gold

*Law: 0.9

*Weight oz: 0.4822 ounce

*Weight gr: 16.667 sections

*Finish: Satin

Meanwhile, the Azteca (20 gold pesos) has on the obverse “the eagle in profile. On the top, the eagle and the legend “United Mexican States”. On the bottom right, the year of issue. Stepped engraving”. On the other hand, the reverse of the Azteca (20 gold pesos) is characterized by containing on the top, the Aztec calendar. Also, on its lower part, it has, surrounding, the face value, the fineness and the material, maintaining the same engraving of the obverse..

How much does Banorte pay you for your 20 peso coins in September 2024?/Photo: Government of Mexico

The material of some coins will change from 2025

According to the document published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF)starting in 2025, the 1, 2 and 5 peso coins will have some modifications, following an agreement by the Board of Governors of the Bank of Mexico, what will they be?

As detailed in the aforementioned document, starting in fiscal year 2025, The bronze-aluminum alloy currently used to make the 1, 2 and 5 Mexican peso coins will be replaced by bronze-coated steel..

“That the Board of Governors of the Bank of Mexico, by means of agreement JG/2023/637/2 at its session held on December 15, 2023, resolved to propose to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit that the metallic composition of the center of the one, two and five peso coins referred to in article 2 of the Monetary Law of the United Mexican States, be replaced from the bronze-aluminum alloy currently used, by bronze-coated steel, starting in fiscal year 2025,” the text states.

Starting in 2025, the aforementioned monetary specimens will begin to be made from other materials as regards the core of the same.