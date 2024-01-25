With the opening of pre-orders for Vision Pro, new intriguing details emerge about Apple's ambitious project. Although consumers can only access the product starting from February 2nd and much information about the headset is still unknown, we already have several pieces of news available regarding the experience that the Californian company reserves for its users. Among these, the base price of the Vision Pro certainly stands out, set at $3,499.

It is essential to find out at this point what the Vision Pro package will include and what other accessories will have to be purchased separately.

Well, for the fully equipped version with accessories purchased separately, the cost could go up to approximately 4800 dollars.

Some calculations The travel case designed to carry Apple Vision Pro Apple Vision Pro is a bold device with advanced augmented reality features, designed for entertainment, productivity and gaming. In the package With the Vision Pro, Apple includes several accessories, providing users with everything needed to use the headset right out of the box. By default, the Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit band, a Dual Loop band, a Light Seal, two Light Seal pads, a cover for the front of the device, a cleaning cloth, a battery, a USB cable Type-C and a USB Type-C adapter. These are the elements that represent its basic equipment; Customizing your headset by adding accessories and extra options will have a impact on the overall cost of the product. Regarding the specific costs of accessories: Travel case: $199

Extra battery: $199

Zeiss Optical Inserts: starting at $99, with costs that may vary based on the type needed for your prescription

Extra Light Seal: $199

Extra Light Seal Pillow: $29

Belkin Battery Holder: $49.95

Extra Single Knit Headband: $99

Extra double wrap headband: $99

Extra charging cable: $29

Extra power supply: $39 We remind you that the base price is $3,499 for the configuration with 256 GB of storage.

Moving up to 512GB increases the cost to $3,699, while the 1TB version costs $3,899.

For those who wish to cover any damage through insurance, Apple Care Plus can be added for an additional cost of $499. If using the Vision Pro by multiple peopleyou may need to purchase additional Zeiss light seals, cushions, headbands and optical inserts, as each requires a specific size.

Miscellaneous Apple Vision Pro is scheduled to launch in the United States on February 2, with a rolling expansion to other regions in the months following WWDC 2024 It is clear that, for those who want to get the Apple Vision Pro with all the options available, it will be necessary to have a considerable sum of money to invest. In addition to the previously mentioned accessories and functional additions, users will have the option to purchase additional headbands and others customizable elements and optional, based on your preferences. As for availability, the headset is currently up for pre-order and will officially launch in the US on February 2 of this year, with a possible global launch expected to happen before long.



