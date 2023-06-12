How much does an umbrella cost? Very high price increases are expected for the summer

It will be a’summer even more expensive for millions of Italians. Different banana plants in fact, they revised their price list upwards, as confirmed by the Codacons. Umbrellas, sunbeds and deck chairs have increased on average between 10 and 15% throughout Italy with peaks of up to 25% more than in 2022. A gazebo in Salento can also cost up to 1000 euros per day. The increases, plant managers say, are “inevitable” due to increases in operating costs.

How much does an umbrella cost? The rankings of the most expensive in 2023

