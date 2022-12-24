The tiktoker Lola Lolita was one of the guests to the fifth anniversary of Playz, the young digital channel of RTVE. During one of the gatherings, she talked about how his work is perceived as influencers on the short video platform. There were young people who, according to her, told her “I hope I do too [pudiera] to be influencers and live from the story”. Then he added: “They see everything super idyllic, people only see a couple of tiktoks 15 seconds and a couple of stories and says: joer this little girl has not hit a stick in the water, but they have no idea of ​​everything that is behind it and I am not going to get here to give a sheet ”.

The Playz Twitter account posted a video with that cut. Within hours it had generated a debate with tens of thousands of likes and comments. RTVE ended up deleting it due to the hatred that the conversation generated. “From Playz, as a platform aware of and committed to the mental health problems of young people and against bullying in networks, we chose to withdraw that tweet to try to stop the threats, verbal attacks and insults that Lola Lolita was suffering for expressing her ideas in freedom and with respect in a public space”, they say from the channel. And they add: “This phenomenon occurs mainly on Twitter and usually with fragments of videos that end up being taken out of context.”

Although they erased the probable origin of the debate, the controversy did not end there. Like good content, it was jumping to other platforms where many youtubers, streamers and content creators wanted to weigh in. In a few weeks, ElXokas, Ibai, ElMillor or Bonbon Reich made videos and veiled comments on the matter. At the beginning of November, the Prime platform had also launched a docuseries about Dulceida, one of the influencers more veterans, where their work could be seen.

“Instagram veterans, like Dulceida, María Pombo or Laura Escanes, always say that there is a lot of work, that they have to be influencers it’s exhausting,” says Anna, 35, author of the account @salseoentiktok. “But people are tired of hearing it. When Lola says it, the question is: very good, what is behind it? ”, She adds. Behind it there is everything and probably there is not a single answer. There are also misgivings: not all influencers with whom EL PAÍS has contacted they have wanted to speak. At Lola Lolita’s marketing agency, they believe that “we don’t have to give it much more importance, everyone can express their opinion on any subject”, although they affirm that they work permanently at the agency: “We prefer to focus on our work, which involves many hours, many trips, being 24/7, 365 days a year and also trying to serve all of you who write to us in the best way”.

The content about the work of the influencers it’s so good because it’s full of nuances to argue with. First, although they overlap, they are not the same influencers What a content creator. Second, the consensus is clear: it is better to be influencers because more money is earned with a job that is easier to assume, but that does not always mean that it is a pleasant job. “It is a privilege and a blessing, but does it have bad things? Yes”, said Ibai Llanos, the famous streamer on Twitch. “It’s tougher than it seems. But is it harder than other things? Probably not,” he added.

For the youtuber MimiXXL, 39, who also participated in the conversation on Twitter about the viral video, “Lola Lolita is a profile of influencers that uploads videos with an audio that already exists, with a dance or a content or a meme that someone else has done and you just have to recreate it, there is no production or post-production”. “And then there are creators who can spend months preparing content, like Carles Tamayo,” he says.

Although everything is often lumped together, MimiXXL still believes that her life is better now. Before, it was computer science and I worked the night shift. Now he works less, earns more and can organize himself: “If I don’t want to record on the weekend, I put it on during the week. I make a podcast, two Youtube videos and some post networking. It depends on how you ride it. Of the videos that I upload to the channel, I have an editor in one, but I edit the others. If the video is 45 minutes, it’s two raw hours that it takes me three or four hours to edit. Then several hours sitting at the computer, plus network and email management are 20 to 25 hours and recording another six. It does not reach 40 hours or kidding. Although later, since they are networks and you carry them on your mobile, you do spend more time, you take a look at all of them, you enter bug on Twitter”, he explains to summarize his week.

The travel content creator Azul Místico also has an ideal week, which she rarely meets. “I can imagine a perfect week: Monday I dedicate myself to answering emails and preparing invoices, Tuesday and Wednesday I edit a video, which can take me two or three whole days of 10 or 12 hours, Thursday I dedicate myself to Instagram and Friday to my podcast. That would be perfect. But now a two-week trip suddenly arrives. When you’re on a press trip, you get up at 7 and do activities until 11 at night. You can’t work beyond what you’re recording,” she says.

These ideal weeks occur when someone has already achieved a certain income. But there is a previous problem. Not everyone is good enough to speak in front of a camera and say something interesting day after day: “First you must have the lottery that you have to like and capture people’s attention. There are people who started at the same time as me and continue with their thousand subscribers on YouTube. You must engage and perseverance is important. I value it a lot. You have to be there”, says Mimi XXL.

Money is key. In the network debate, Poulainne (who did not respond to this newspaper) said that they offered him 2,000 euros for a pair of stories. It’s probably little. Anna from @salseoentiktok confirms that influencers with more followers they charge more than the brands. “They pay a lot of money. A influencers for story with mention charges 3,500 euros. Imagine what a developed advertisement must be like if you have a million followers [en Instagram]”, He says.

Mystic Blue also sees money as a basic difference, but applies an important nuance. “I prefer my job two hundred thousand times. But I prefer it because it pays better, but if I paid what it pays to be a waitress, I would prefer to be a waitress ”, and this is how he reasons: “When you work in a restaurant, office or plane [fue azafata], you go to work and leave at the time your day ends. Here, like many other freelance, creative jobs, you never disconnect from work. You are always thinking. The work tool is the mobile, so when we take it in one way or another we are working, recording, answering messages, ”he says.

As if that were not enough, there is the fear of cancellation and how outrage will erode revenue. “You don’t know if you say or do something and the repercussion it will have on networks. One day you wake up and discover that you have been canceled because of a stupid thing you said five years ago. You never know when this is going to screw up. I go out for tapas to have a drink and I pay attention to who is watching and listening. It may sound like ‘I’m famous’, which is not the case, but then I find myself in forums that have seen me with I don’t know who, doing I don’t know what. They have even gone so far as to share private data. In the long run, they have a mental load that other jobs don’t have”, adds Azul Místico.

The Xokas compared his work streamer of success on Twitch with a few weeks in which he worked in a beach bar. “Stress is being up for 12 hours, putting up with foreigners asking for quick paellas, in the heat of the beach for 1,000 or 1,200 euros a month. That is stressful and fucked up. I have lived it and in no case can I compare it with being streamer. earn a living to be streamer it’s more difficult, but it’s also infinitely better,” he said in a recent broadcast. He was responding to another from ElMillor, which said it was harder to be streamer what a waiter They both point to similar things, but the nuance helps to simplify: be streamer it’s better and harder. Nothing very new compared to other trades in other times.

And yes, money is always more important than it seems: “[Las influencers] they complain because we all know it’s partly easy. It is also true that there are people who can better or worse manage their time, or as in the case of Bonbon Reich who has a small child”, says MimiXXL. “It is the defense against the accusation of ‘you earn too much money for what you do.’ And it’s not that it’s easy, but that it’s charged too much for what it is. To that I answer that the amounts paid in marketing and advertising were already there before the appearance of the influencers. Now the platform and loudspeaker have changed and it is better for a brand to hire a influencers than to an agency, actors and castings”.

