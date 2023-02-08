For the fourth consecutive year at the helm of the festival, here’s how much his cachet amounts to this year

The 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival has finally begun. The most important singing festival in Italy opened its doors on Tuesday evening. At the helm as artistic director we find for the fourth consecutive time Amadeus. The conductor has also signed up for next year after the extraordinary successes of past editions.

Amadeus has been able to relaunch the event by attracting a huge audience and in fact by moving the entire entertainment center to Sanremo during the week of the Festival.

Source: Ray

Many wonder what it is the cachet of Amadeus for the management of this edition of Sanremo. After the extraordinary results of past editions, Rai’s top management had no doubts in confirming him at the helm of the festival.

The contract signed by Amadeus with Rai provides for a cachet per episode: 70 thousand euros which for 5 episodes makes 350 thousand euros. A fee linked to the results obtained in past editions even if it would be simplistic to limit everything to 5 episodes of live television.

This is because the preparation for the festival starts several months first with the organization and then the rehearsals. In short, a tough commitment for Amadeus who will be joined by this year Gianni Morandi.

Rai has also provided for him a not bad cachet: we are talking about 60 thousand euros per episode for a final 300 thousand euros for the one who made the history of Italian music and will support Amadeus.

Indiscretions also arrive on the co-hosts who will take the stage. Clare Ferragni she should get 50 thousand euros per evening which for two evenings makes 100 thousand euros which she herself has admitted she will donate to charity. Then there are Paola Egonu, Francesca Fagnani and Chiara Francini who should receive something like 25 thousand euros.

And for the artists? An economic compensation of around 48 thousand euros should also be provided for them as reimbursement of expenses.