Alondra García Miró is living one of the best moments of her life thanks to her work as an influencer and brand representative. The model has published several of her trips on her social networks. Among them, the last one was Arab Emiratesspecifically to Dubai.‘Magaly TV, the firm’ showed part of its luxurious walks through this paradisiacal destination. But how much does it cost to go to this place? Find out in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Alondra García Miró shines at a world fashion event with Antonella Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife

What is the price of Alondra García Miró’s vacation?

‘Magaly TV, the firm’surprised more than one viewer by showing the expensive vacation that Alondra García Miró is enjoying in Dubai. The model is on a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Francisco Moreno.

“Seeing a happy and fulfilled Alondra, this time on a dream trip, a honeymoon trip. Alondra has gone to Dubai with her new love,”announced Magaly Medina.

To get to the United Arab Emirates, The former reality girl traveled on the exclusive Emirates airline, whose first class ticket is valued at more than 8,000 euros. The plane has two floors, entertainment in your personal cabin, shower, spa, VIP room on board and an extensive menu.

Then, yesand stayed at the 7-star Burj Al Arab hotel, considered the most luxurious in the world. Your room has two floors and has an ocean view. It is valued at 8,000 soles per night.

YOU CAN SEE: How old is Alondra García Miró and how many years older is she than her current partner, Francisco Moreno?

It has 170 square meters, a king size bed, jacuzzi, terrace, spa and access to a private pool with ocean views.

What does Alondra García Miró’s current partner do?

According to ‘Magaly TV, I signed it,’Francisco Alister MorenoHe has a degree in Business Management and has been president of Banco Santander in New York, United States. Currently, Alondra García Miró’s new partner is dedicated to the real estate sector, since for some time he created his startup Clikalia, which would be giving him a large turnover.

How much does Francisco Alister Moreno’s company bill?

According to the programMagaly MedinaIn 2021 alone, the company of Alondra García Miró’s new boyfriend moved around 460 million euros between sales and purchases of real estate.

#Alondra #García #Mirós #luxurious #vacation #Dubai #cost