Alessia Rovegno she is preparing hard for her participation in Miss Universe, which will take place on January 14, 2023. However, despite having a tight schedule, she does not neglect her family business. The model has a business, which she launched with her sister and advice from her father, and at the moment she is enjoying great success. It’s about your panettone line, the one he has baptized as “La Bambina”, and is covered in chocolate. For Christmas, Hugo García’s partner is marketing it on their social networks.

As recalled, her father is Lucho Rovegno, who owns a well-known Lima bakery. The place received the visit of great personalities and is among the top of the most popular in the city. She knows more about the product she has released, how much is in it, and how her customers reacted to the taste of it.

How much does the panettone created by Alessia Rovegno cost?

Months ago, Alessia Rovegno appeared on “America Today” to present his business for Christmas. She revealed her name, “La bambina”, and how much the unit would cost.

Alessia Rovegno markets her brand of panettone. Photo: capture/Instagram

As mentioned, it has a value of S/60.00 and justified its price by saying that it was filled with chocolate. “It’s not that cheap because it has fudge and nutella. You open the panettone is spectacular, ”she mentioned.

This is how users reacted to “La bambina”

However, in recent comments, users pointed out that the producer had had an increase. Many were surprised to learn what it cost S/98.00

“Too sweet and too expensive” and “Just looking at it gives me a diabetic coma,” some netizens wrote. Others appreciated its taste.

“I love chocolate and just for Christmas giving yourself that treat is not bad”, “I don’t like panettone, but this one looks good because of the chocolate, I’m going to try it”, wrote the followers of Hugo García’s girlfriend .

Who are the parents of Alessia Rovegno?

Alessia Rovegno is part of one of the largest show business families: the Cayos. The young woman is the daughter of Lucho Rovegno, a Peruvian businessman, and Bárbara Cayo, a famous actress and star of several national productions.

His parents met when they were not yet public figures and lived together for more than 20 years. Their romance ended in the year 2000 when the interpreter was supported along with Cristian Thorton by cameras from Magaly Medina.

Bárbara Cayo was pregnant when she was recording Torbellino. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture / The Republic

Why did the relationship of Bárbara Cayo and Lucho Rovegno come to an end?

The reason that would have led to the end of the romance between Bárbara Cayo and Lucho Rovegno was an ampay starring the former member of “Torbellino” and captured by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

In those graphics, Barbara appeared in affectionate scenes with Cristian Thorton despite the fact that she was still married to Alessia Rovegno’s father. As a result of this fact, the actress announced that her relationship with Lucho Rovegno was no longer going.